Sharing ministerial seats in a large cabinet

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Prabowo Subianto intends to form a cabinet of 40 ministers. This will lead to a bloated bureaucracy and a waste of public money.

It is likely that the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka cabinet will be far from lean and nimble. The president-elect and vice-president-elect's plan to form a government including almost all political parties is a sign that they will share power through ministerial posts.

Some people might think that there is nothing wrong with this kind of policy, because the support of all parties in the House of Representatives (DPR) will result in a stable government. However, in addition to weakening the balance of power, which is an important element of a democratic nation, this sharing of ministerial seats will constitute a burden for the State.

Just look at Prabowo's project which is currently circulating among the parties that support him. Parties that supported Prabowo from the start and won seats in the DPR will be allocated between three and five ministerial positions. And it appears that even parties that did not win seats in Senayan will be given one or two ministerial or deputy ministerial posts. Parties that later joined Prabowo's coalition, such as the NasDem party and the National Awakening Party (PKB), will be allocated one or two positions. And there are reports that Prabowo supporters who are not party members will be given deputy ministerial positions. According to politicians from parties supporting Prabowo, almost all ministers will have a deputy minister.

No wonder the number of ministers is increasing. From the previous 34 ministers, according to the State Ministries Act, it is reported that their number will increase to between 38 and 40 ministers. Of course, before the new cabinet is announced, the law on state ministries will have to be revised – and it seems that the deliberations and adoption of this revision will take place without any problems.

If the next cabinet is formed in this way, the government may well be stable because Prabowo will control the DPR, but it will not function optimally. The bigger the firm, the heavier the bureaucracy. And there will be overlaps between the programs of different ministries.

Another consequence is that expenses will increase. Each newly created ministry will be accompanied by the recruitment of new civil servants. And more civil servants means more public funds for them. This will not only be done at the ministerial or sub-ministerial level, but also at the level of expert staff, special staff, first-level civil servants, etc.

Compare this with firms in developed countries. For example, the United States only has 15 departments, regardless of whether the president is a Democrat or Republican. And Germany only has 15 ministries. In Japan, there are no more than 20 ministers. The number of ministers and the names of the ministries occupying these positions almost never change. These smaller cabinets reflect the fact that governments were formed effectively and efficiently, not through horse-trading.

But rather than streamline his cabinet, Prabowo plans to produce a bloated government by dividing a number of ministries. For example, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, consolidated into one during the era of President Joko Widodo, will be divided into the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Forestry. This is despite the fact that these areas are two sides of the same coin: each policy linked to one influences the other.

Prabowo even plans to create a new coordinating ministry for agricultural affairs. The creation of this position, like that of the three other coordinating ministries, does not constitute an emergency. Many people feel that the coordinating ministries have not worked optimally in their coordination of policies or programs and the ministries they oversee. A number of experts and academics have even suggested the dissolution of these ministries. In addition to not being imposed by regulation, coordinating ministries actually reduce direct coordination between line ministries and the president.

Unfortunately, even if there were also mergers of ministries, this would not reduce the total number of ministerial seats. If the mergers were part of a plan to streamline the cabinet to between 20 and 24 ministries, according to the 2014 Institute of State Administration study, it would show the new administration's goodwill.

But this plan to form new ministries is totally in contradiction with the principles of forming an effective and efficient cabinet. Politicians' statements that Prabowo's cabinet will work better than a cabinet of experts are just illusions. From the outset, the sharing of ministerial posts in the next government looks more like power sharing to expand the cartel than consociationalism – representation by a group with a clear platform to reduce conflict.

