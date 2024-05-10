Polls are slipping out of Modi's hands, he will create drama in 4-5 days: Rahul Gandhi | News from India





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a drama in the next four to five days as elections slip away from him, and urged young people to don't get distracted. In a video posted on his social media account, he said: “The strength of the country, the youth of the country. The elections are out of the hands of Narendra Modi. He is on the skid and he will not become Prime Minister of India. He decided to distract you for the next four or five days with drama. You can't get distracted; the biggest problem is unemployment. Narendra Modi had declared that he would give two million jobs to young people. He lied, imposed demonetization and GST, and did all the work for the likes of Adani. We are bringing Bharti Bharosa program. On June 4, the INDIA alliance government will be formed. By August 15, work to provide employment to 30 lakh people will begin. Jai Hind, Rahul said in a video message. The Congress leader also took out an election rally in Telangana during the day. Speaking in Medak, he said the Lok Sabha elections were a fight between two ideologies. On one side are the INDIA alliance, comprising Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and your Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and on the other, those who want to change or destroy the Constitution. We will not allow anyone to change the Constitution and we will sacrifice everything to defend it. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have come up with policies that benefit 20-25 people. Their policy is to privatize every institution and every company, with the aim of lifting reserves. Modi and Shah are doing everything to remove reservations. However, we will increase the reserve by more than 50 percent, he said. We will bring revolutionary changes in politics. Just as Telangana undertakes a caste census, we will conduct a nationwide caste census and the results will surprise everyone. In this country, only 2 or 3 percent of the population governs, owns all the wealth and controls the country, politics and government. This census of castes will bring out the truth. This will tell us how socially and economically backward the real people are. If you combine socially backward people, Dalits, adivasis, minorities, then these communities are the majority in the country, but they have no stake in anything, he said. Modi handed over all ports, airports and other projects to Adani. Our aim is not to make a few people crorepati, our aim is to make millions of poor lakhpatis. We will conduct a poverty survey and identify these families. Each woman in this family will get Rs 1 lakh every year, or Rs 8,500 per month. We must protect reserves, we must protect the public sector, we must protect farmers and the poor. We must protect the Constitution. Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan kholni hai (we have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred), he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/polls-modis-hands-rahul-gandhi-9318683/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos