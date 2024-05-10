Mexico prepares for Trump's potential return to power





They study his interviews, prepare for mass expulsions and prepare policy proposals to bring to the negotiating table.

As Mexico heads toward next month's presidential election, government officials and campaign aides are also preparing for a different vote: one in the United States that could return Donald Trump to the presidency.

The last time Mr. Trump took office, his victory surprised many of America's allies, and his menace-filled diplomacy forced them to adapt on the move. Now they have time to anticipate how Mr. Trump's victory would transform the relations that President Biden has tried to normalize and they are furiously preparing for an upheaval.

For some, the memory of negotiations with Mr. Trump the last time he was in office, when he used extreme threats against Mexico, remains important.

What did it take to reach an agreement with Mr. Trump's team at the time? Time, patience, composure, former Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in an interview. You can win if you understand this. It is not easy.

In Mexico, officials say working with Mr. Trump could be even more difficult this time around. The former president promised the largest deportation operation in American history, floated the idea of ​​100% tariffs on Chinese cars made in Mexico and pledged to deploy U.S. special forces to , as he said, to wage war on the cartels.

Behind the scenes, the Mexican government is talking with people close to the Trump campaign about proposals such as the former president's threat of a universal tariff on all imported goods and working to resolve trade disagreements ahead of the U.S. election, according to a senior Mexican official. who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The goal, the official said, is to leave the incoming Mexican administration as equipped as possible to engage with Mr. Trump.

Mexican President Andrs Manuel López Obrador forged a close working relationship with Mr. Trump during the early years of his administration, despite Mr. Trump's repeated threats to impose tariffs on Mexico and make the country pay a border wall.

But Mr. López Obrador will resign at the end of his term after presidential elections in June, in which polls give a significant advantage to his protégé, Claudia Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City.

The unwritten rules of Mr. López Obrador's relationship with Mr. Trump were that Mexico did everything it could on migration, and that the White House let him pursue its domestic priorities without interfering. It seemed to work for both men.

The Mexican leader praised Mr. Trump for respecting Mexican sovereignty. Mr. Trump, in turn, called the Mexican leader a friend and a great president.

But it is unclear how Mr. Trump would interact with either of the two leading presidential candidates.

With President Trump or President Biden, we will have good relations, Ms. Sheinbaum said in an interview. We will always defend Mexico and Mexicans in the United States and we want an equal relationship.

Xchitl Glvez, the leading opposition candidate, said she too could work with either man as president.

Obviously, I would prefer to work with a respectful and courteous man like Joe Biden, Ms. Glvez told the New York Times. But in my professional and political life, I have encountered all types of masculinity, she said. This wouldn't be the first time I've faced a character with complicated masculinity, so I could work perfectly well with Trump.

Campaign aides are developing plans for either outcome.

I'm not worried, but I'm going to be prepared, said Juan Ramn de la Fuente, a member of Ms. Sheinbaum's team, referring to a possible Trump victory. We are preparing for both scenarios.

On migration, we need to be more effective in reducing irregular crossings, said Mr. de la Fuente, who recently served as Mexico's ambassador to the United Nations and is seen as a potential choice for foreign minister. in a possible Sheinbaum administration.

But he also pointed out that U.S. laws function as an unhealthy incentive that helps spur migration, because as soon as you touch land, you're a candidate for asylum.

Some Mexican officials believe the country has more leverage in its relations with the United States than in the past. The White House has relied heavily on Mr. López Obrador to slow migration at the U.S. southern border, and that cooperation has given Mexico significant influence on one of the most important issues in American politics.

In structural terms, Mexico is gaining strength relative to the United States, Mr. Ebrard said. Mexico's economy has performed relatively well in recent years and its factories have become an attractive alternative to China for the United States.

As in Mexico, any administration in the United States needs you for its migration policy, he said. Geopolitical tension contributes in some way to a stronger Mexico.

Mr. Ebrard, who is part of Ms. Sheinbaum's campaign and considered a possible cabinet member if she wins, led the negotiations with Mr. Trump's advisers while he was in office.

On trade matters, their priority was labor reform, raising wages in Mexico, Mr. Ebrard said. This was acceptable to Mexico, since the Lpez Obrador government had campaigned on a left-wing agenda and pledged to raise Mexican wages.

When it came to migration, the real demand was much harder to satisfy. Mr. Trump wanted a drastic reduction in border crossings, Mr. Ebrard said, but disagreed with Mexico on the need to invest in ways to address the causes that push people to migrate .

Mexico nevertheless managed to push the administration to recognize its point of view, he said.

In December 2018, the Trump administration joined the Mexican-led effort and committed billions of dollars of private and public investment to Central America, but a few months later the former president decided to suspend all aid to the region in response to migrant caravans.

The Mexican government has been criticized for receiving too little in return for accepting tens of thousands of asylum seekers returned under the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy. But the administration also scored clear victories, including the renegotiation of the free trade agreement with the United States and Canada.

Ms. Glvez argued that the government had missed an opportunity to guarantee more rights to undocumented Mexicans in the United States and protect migrants stuck in Mexico, but she also praised the trade deal.

In that sense, Mexico won, won a lot with Trump, Ms. Glvez said, adding that Mr. Trump never actually imposed the tariffs he threatened. It didn't go so bad.

