



China and Hungary are expected to sign 16 cooperation agreements in different fields.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as he arrives for a state visit at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (P.A.) Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Hungary, his country's closest ally in the European Union, on Thursday as part of his first European tour in five years. The visit coincides with efforts by China and the EU to prevent a trade conflict, amid growing tensions fueled by EU anti-subsidy investigations and what the EU perceives as concerns over espionage , Ukraine and Taiwan. The Chinese president arrived in Hungary on Wednesday evening after concluding his diplomatic visit to Serbia and attended an official dinner with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok warmly welcomed his Chinese counterpart at the Presidential Palace in Budapest on Thursday. Before his arrival, Xi praised the long-standing friendship between China and Hungary in an opinion article published by the Hungarian newspaper. Hungarian nation daily, asserting that the two countries were jointly confronting international difficulties and power politics. “Our bilateral relationship is at its best in history and has embarked on a golden journey…In the new journey of the new era, China looks forward to working closely with our Hungarian friends,” he said. he declared. This visit coincides with the 75 years of alliance and diplomatic relations uniting China and Hungary. The two countries are expected to sign more than 16 agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in several areas, including rail and road infrastructure, nuclear energy and the automobile industry. Dive Deeper Xi's itinerary began in Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday. “Chinese leaders are quite clear about what they want,” says Abigaël Vasselier, director of foreign relations at Mericsa German think tank focused on China cited by The Guardian. Vasselier further emphasized at the time that Xi's main agenda would revolve around combating EU anti-subsidy investigations, with a particular focus on electric vehicles (EVs), and stabilizing bilateral relations. In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made comments widely interpreted as aimed at China, expressing concerns about the saturation of global markets with cheap electric cars artificially subsidized by states. . The last face-to-face meeting between Macron, von der Leyen and Xi took place in April last year, when European leaders visited Beijing. Macron, accompanied by a large business delegation, concluded 18 cooperation agreements between French and Chinese companies during the visit. His statement to journalists, suggesting that Europe should not blindly follow the US position on the Taiwan issue, sparked controversy.

