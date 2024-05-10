Appeals Court to Review DA Fani Willis' Impeachment Decision in Trump's Georgia Election Case





On March 29, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued a certificate of immediate review, which allowed the defendants to appeal his decision to the Georgia Court of Appeals before the trial began.

Credit: AP

Under appeals court rules, such a pretrial or interlocutory appeal is generally assigned to a selection panel of three judges. And it only takes one of these judges to decide whether the court accepts the appeal. Courts have ordered that a one-page order does not reveal which judge voted to grant the request. She gave the defense 10 days to file its notice of appeal.

In his order granting pretrial review, McAfee said he would continue to work on the case, resolving pending motions, while the appeals court takes up the issue of dismissal. It is possible that Trump or his co-defendants will seek a stay from the appeals court, preventing McAfee from continuing his work on the case until the appeal is resolved.

Eight defendants, including Trump, requested permission to appeal days after McAfee effectively denied a motion to disqualify Willis because of her romantic relationship with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Although McAfee ruled that Willis did not have a real conflict of interest that warranted his dismissal, he said there was an appearance of conflict that required him to make a choice. Willis could either recuse herself and her office from the case or sever ties with Wade, McAfee said. Within hours, Wade had submitted his resignation.

The Fulton district attorney's office declined to comment Wednesday.

Trump's top lawyer in Atlanta, Steve Sadow, applauded the move.

President Trump looks forward to making interlocutory arguments to the Georgia Court of Appeals to explain why the case should be dismissed and why Fulton County Prosecutor Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct in this unwarranted and unwarranted political persecution , Sadow said.

Fleischman said he understood why the appeals court agreed to rule on the disqualification challenge.

This question is important, he said. You're suing the former president of the United States. This is obviously an area of ​​law that requires clarification. …It's so important to the outcome of the case.

Lawyers for Trump and eight co-defendants told the appeals court that McAfee erred in failing to disqualify Willis and that error should be resolved before the case goes to trial.

Credit: NOW

Wade's resignation, they argued, did not correct the appearance of impropriety, which McAfee said existed in his decision.

As a result, neither the public nor the accused can have the required confidence in the impartiality and fairness of the criminal proceedings, they said.

Defense attorneys also argued that Willis should have been removed from office for suggesting during a Jan. 14 speech at Big Bethel AME Church that the initial defense motion criticizing Willis' relationship with Wade was racist.

In response, the prosecutor's office said there was no basis for the appeals court to decide the issue. Prosecutors noted that McAfee concluded that the church's speech did not cross the line and that the case was too far removed from jury selection for any real harm or inappropriate effect on the jury pool materializes.

As for the relationship between Willis and Wade, the DA's office noted that Wade withdrew from his position as special prosecutor shortly after McAfee issued his order. Accordingly, the trial court properly exercised its discretion and inherent authority in denying the motion to disqualify based on an appearance of impropriety, the prosecutor said.

The exact timetable for when the court will consider the disqualification appeal is unclear.

The Fulton Superior Court must first prepare the case for the first round of the eviction fight and send it to the court of appeals. Only then can the case be placed on the docket and a three-judge panel randomly assigned through the court's computer system, according to Christina Cooley Smith, assistant administrator for the Court of Appeals.

It's then up to the justices to decide when they want to hear oral arguments, Smith said, but the case must be decided within two judicial terms. This means that if it is registered before July, it must be heard and decided before mid-March 2025.

The Fulton case is not the only criminal case against Trump to be delayed.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday vacated the May 20 date that had been set for Trump's classified documents trial in Florida. Her decision postponed indefinitely the federal lawsuit, brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, and significantly increased the likelihood that she would not go to trial before Election Day.

Credit: TNS

Smith's other case against Trump, which focuses on Republicans' attempts to cling to power following the 2020 election, has also been put on hold as the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether presidents should be immunized for their actions while in office. The justices are not expected to announce their decision on the matter until the end of June and, based on their comments over the past few months, the oral arguments could ask a lower court to take further action before Smith can move forward. 'Before.

A third criminal trial, involving alleged hush money payments, is underway in Manhattan.

Separately, on Wednesday, the Court of Appeals rejected an appeal from Harrison Floyd, one of Trump's co-defendants in the Fulton election interference case.

Floyd argued that the case should be dismissed because the State Board of Elections and not Willis' office has sole authority to open and refer criminal investigations regarding elections. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee rejected that argument in January and again in March.

Credit: TNS

