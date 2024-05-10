Kavala demands retrial amid controversy over imprisonment

Businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, imprisoned since November 2017 for political reasons, has requested a retrial amid recent controversy over his possible release from prison in the country's new political climate following local elections in March, 31st.

Kavala, 66, faces charges ranging from espionage and financing anti-government protests in 2013 to participating in a failed coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in 2016.

He was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison in 2022 for allegedly trying to overthrow Erdoan's government during the Gezi Park protests, which erupted in the summer of 2013 in Istanbul against the government's plan to destroy a park in the center of Istanbul.

Kavala on Thursday requested a new trial in a written statement published on its website through its lawyers.

Fundamental principles of law and respect for human rights require that cases involving gross rights violations, convictions without evidence and years of imprisonment of innocent people be retried, he said, stressing that justice is necessary for all.

The request comes after Hilal Zengin, a member of Kavalas' legal team, filed a third motion on May 3 seeking a retrial in his case before the 13th High Criminal Court in Istanbul, arguing that Turkey's move to a presidential system made the accusations against Kavala obsolete. .

The lawyer said Kavala was sentenced to life in prison for allegedly trying to overthrow the Turkish government, but a referendum in 2017 changed the country's parliamentary system of governance to an executive presidency, abolishing the position of Prime Minister and the cabinet that led him. the alleged victims of the crime.

These developments follow debates over the imprisonment of Kavalas after a rare face-to-face meeting between President Erdoan and zgr zel, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), the country's main opposition, on May 2. In a press release after the meeting, ZEL said he discussed the situation in Kavala with the president.

In local elections on March 31, Zel's CHP became the leading party for the first time in 47 years, winning 37.7 percent of the vote, retaining control of key cities and making substantial gains in other regions. , while Erdoans' Justice and Development Party (AKP), for the first time in 22 years, came second, with just 35.4 percent of the vote. The CHP's electoral success gave it more weight in issues neglected by the AKP.

Columnist Abdulkadir Selvi was the first pro-government figure to raise the possibility of Kavala's retrial, which could eventually lead to his release.

“Everyone should understand this. It is not about Osman Kavala, but about Turkey. … What would be the point of Turkey being sanctioned at the Council of Europe [CoE] because of Osman Kavala? » declared Selvi in ​​an article published in the daily Hrriyet on May 6.

A judgement in the Kavalas case in December 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found his detention arbitrary, politically motivated and motivated by an ulterior motive, that of silencing him as a human rights defender .

The non-implementation of the 2019 decision prompted the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to launch infringement proceedings against Turkey in February 2022. Possible sanctions include the opening of investigations by European countries into those involved in Kavalas' imprisonment and Turkey's loss of its PACE voting rights.

Selvis's view was supported by Turul Trke, an AKP MP in Ankara and head of the Turkish delegation to PACE, while he was criticized by the AKP's far-right ally , the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

In March, the Committee of Ministers declared that Turkey was in serious violation of the European Convention on Human Rights and the principles of the rule of law due to the continued detention of Kavala. The committee reiterated its deep concern and the need for Turkey to take all necessary measures to ensure the immediate release of Kavala and others detained in similar circumstances.

The committee plans to examine these cases in more detail at its meetings in June and September 2024, continuing to push for judicial independence and respect for parliamentary immunity in Turkey.