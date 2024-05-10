Are robots trying to undermine Donald Trump?





In an exclusive investigation into online misinformation surrounding the reaction to Donald Trump's secret trial, GZERO questions whether bots are being used to shape debates over the former president's guilt or innocence. We investigated, with the help of Cyabra, a company specializing in bot tracking, to look for misinformation surrounding online reactions to the Trump trial. Is Trump's trial the target of a massive online propaganda campaign and, if so, which side is to blame?

_____________

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels testified against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, detailing her sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and the secret payment of $130,000 from Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen before the 2016 elections. In doing so, she shared explicit details and said she had not wanted to have sex with Trump. This led the defense team to request a mistrial. Their claim? That the embarrassing aspects were extraordinarily damaging.

Judge Juan Merchan denied the motion, but also agreed that some of Daniels' details were best left unsaid.

The problem is, as many say, in the courtroom and in the court of public opinion, i.e. social media. With so many people learning about the most important trials of the century online, GZERO partnered with Cyabra to study how bots are influencing the dialogue around the Trump trials. For a man once accused of winning the White House through Russian meddling, the results might surprise you.

The bots are indeed surprising and surprising amid online posts about the Trump trials. Cyabras' AI algorithm analyzed 7,500 posts containing hashtags and phrases related to the trials and found that 17% of Trump-related tweets came from fake accounts. The team estimated that these inauthentic tweets reached 49.1 million people across social media platforms.

Have you ever had an argument about X? Maybe your opponent wasn't real. Cyabra found that bots frequently commented and interacted with real accounts.

Bots also frequently comment on tweets from Trump allies in large numbers, leading the Xs algorithm to amplify those tweets. Cyabra's analysis found that on average, bots are responsible for 15% of online conversations about Trump. However, in some cases, particularly regarding specific posts, bot activity increased to over 32%.

But what story do they want to spread? Well, that depends on who is behind the bot. If you lean left, you might assume that most of the bots were orchestrated by MAGA hat owners. If you lean right, you'll be happy to know that's not the case.

Rather than an army of robots fighting to defend Trump, Cyabra found that 73% of posts were negative about the former president, offering quotes like “I don't think Trump knows how to tell the truth and this is not loyal to his wife, not loyal to the church, not loyal to the country, just a despicable traitor.

Meanwhile, only 4% were positive. In positive posts, Cyabra found bots calling court proceedings biased and portraying Trump as a political martyr. The tweets often took the form of comments on messages from Trump allies in support of the former president. For example, in a tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene calling the lawsuits scandalous and election interference, 32% of the comments came from inauthentic profiles.

Many of the tweets and profiles analyzed were also indistinguishable from posts written by real people, a problem many experts fear will only get worse. As machine learning and artificial intelligence advance, so do fake accounts and attempts to shape political narratives.

Additionally, although most of the robots came from the United States, they were far from all. The locations of some of the robots don't exactly look like a list of the usual suspects, with only three in China and zero in Russia (see map below).

Cybra

This is only a data set based on a single trial, so it is limited to draw broader conclusions. But we know of course that conservatives have long been accused of jumping on the robotic propaganda bandwagon to increase their political fortunes. In fact, Cyabra noted last year that pro-Trump bots were even trying to sow division among Republicans and harm Trump opponents like Nikki Haley.

Yet Cyabra's research, then and now, shows that both left and right supporters are involved in bot gaming, and that, in this case, much of the bot-generated content was negative toward Trump, contradicting assumptions that his supporters are largely operating bots. It's also a stark reminder to make sure you're dealing with humans in your next online debate.

In the meantime, check out Cyabras' full results by clicking the button below.

Download PDF: Social Media Analysis of the Trump Trial

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gzeromedia.com/news/analysis/are-bots-trying-to-undermine-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos