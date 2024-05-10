Little Kitty, big city review





As a cat owner, I spend too much time looking these furry creatures in the eye and wondering what they really want. Would they enjoy the outside world, or would they immediately return to the protective embrace of their parents? Little Kitty, Big City attempts to answer that question for me and all other indoor cat owners through an adventure that fictionalizes the thoughts and feelings of a feline friend lost in a small Japanese metropolitan sandbox. Solving platforming puzzles in this charming environment is a relaxing time from the start, but like a cat trying to jump to the top of a dresser and not quite succeeding, Little Kitty, Big City hesitates in a few areas that maintain it. to be a completely satisfying experience.

Little Kitty, Big City finds its main character, a short-haired black cat with no defined name, who tries to return to her building after falling out of an apartment window. You'll encounter all sorts of obstacles, from humans looking at their phones to other animals, who can either help you or delay your progress. Along the way, your titular cat makes friends, young and old, in an effort to find the strength to get back to his apartment.

Little Kitty, Big City Gameplay Screenshots

This opening punchline had me slightly worried that Little Kitty, Big City would contain aspects of animal suffering that I wasn't looking forward to seeing, but that worry was quickly put to rest. There is no risk of injury at any time. The cat's biggest problem is finding a way around disgusting puddles on a flooded street, and even aggressive dogs simply bark to assert their authority before being easily distracted by a convenient treat. Smaller animals, like a father duck and his flock of baby ducks he wants to bring home, are never in danger and enjoy their strange captive situation more than fear them.

These streets look more like a neighborhood than a metropolis.

The Big City in the title actually refers to a relatively small group of interconnected streets with more of a neighborhood feel than that of a metropolis. For the proportional size of a cat, there's a decent amount of space to cover, with cat-repellent standing water forcing you towards certain puzzle-lined areas, but it's not the equivalent to four legs of a massive open world. Instead, Little Kitty, Big City encourages you to navigate your way through buildings and obstacles rather than just walking on the sidewalk.

The main campaign involves regaining enough strength to return home by eating fish. The first of the four is simply given to you as part of the story, but others require some feline deviousness to obtain, such as stealing one from a fisherman's catch. Going straight for these objectives, something Cats aren't really known for, can get you to the credits in just an hour or two tops, but the meat (or dry food equivalent) of this adventure lies in its side quests . You can stop and help various other animals cross items off a list, whether it's a Shiba Inu digging his garden or a bird desperate to live out a Kaiju battle fantasy in the streets.

That's the whole campaign in a nutshell: find fish, do side quests, collect cute hats as you go, and cross it all off your cat calendar. It's hard to see this light structure as a flaw since Little Kitty, Big City doesn't aspire to be anything bigger than a friendly game where you guide a cat around town to do random things. 'a cat could do. This is a fun way to spend an afternoon, not something you get lost in for the rest of the month. It's cute to watch the cat sunbathe in a pile of laundry just because he can, but getting to that pile of laundry won't necessarily give you a sense of accomplishment.

All of this might make Little Kitty, Big City seem too simplistic, but I've come to believe that its simplicity is actually its strength. There was no time when I didn't know what to do, nothing that disrupted the good vibes of being a little kitty in a world full of new discoveries. There was no danger around any corner and no fighting that I needed to stay ready for. It's all about making friends with other animals with big personalities while celebrating a fun neighborhood alongside them. Little Kitty, Big City doesn't fail to be more, she chooses not to be more than she needs to be.

Unfortunately, where this can test my patience is in achieving these goals. Climbing various buildings through a patchwork path of air conditioners, pipes, and vents can feel downright frustrating at times due to the imprecision of jumps and camera controls. Jumps don't always move precisely where the landing interface tells you you will go, sometimes leaving you halfway between one pipe and another with no choice but to jump off the wall like a spring. This is further complicated by the camera slamming into walls and zooming violently to compensate, which happens quite often when you're trying to rush somewhere and need a better view.

The cute cartoon aesthetic at least holds up throughout the campaign. The animations were clearly created by someone who spent a lot of time observing real cats, and are realistic enough to make me instinctively mutter big stretches under my breath at least once. I also had a fun time pressing the Meow button and watching my real cats turn their heads in confusion.

