Boris Johnson vows to fight next election amid Tory revolt over partygate





Boris Johnson vowed on Thursday to fight for the next general election as he faced a Tory revolt over the partygate scandal. THE Prime Minister was in India for a two-day trade and diplomatic mission as MPs in London debated whether to refer him to the Commons Privileges Committee to investigate whether he had misled Parliament by claiming Covid laws were not violated while partying Downing Street. Mr Johnson was fined 50 by Scotland Yard for attending a surprise birthday party for him at No 10 on June 19, 2020. The Metropolitan Police are also believed to be investigating up to five other events he attended while the country was in lockdown or under other Covid restrictions. The scandal has left Mr Johnson fighting to stay in 10th place. Boris Johnson's visit to India Asked by reporters on the plane to India if he would run in the next election, the prime minister replied: “Of course.” Asked if he saw any circumstances in which he might resign, he replied: “Not many things come to mind at the moment. Mr Johnson also stressed that it was time to focus on other pressing international and domestic issues such as the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis. The best thing we can do is focus on the things that can actually change and improve the lives of voters and stop talking about politicians, he said. In London, government whips sought to limit the extent of a rebellion by backbenchers following Mr Johnson's referral to the Privileges Committee. They are seeking to delay a vote on the issue until the Met has completed its investigation into the party and senior civil servant Sue Gray has published her full report into the scandal. Former chief whip Andrew Mitchell, MP for Sutton Coldfield, predicted that so many of his Conservative colleagues would be absent from the Commons that the vote would go ahead without approval. He told ITV's Peston program last night: I don't think there will be a vote tomorrow, I think the House of Commons will agree to send it to the Privileges Committee. I will be there, many of my colleagues are leaving this evening or tomorrow morning for their constituencies. We expect this matter to be referred to the Privileges Committee and I believe the Government will accept that. After all, looking back over the years, referrals to the Privileges Committee have generally been accepted. However, other reports suggest that the whips' decision to delay the vote, rather than seek to defeat the referral, had convinced enough Conservative backbenchers that the Labor motion calling for an inquiry by the House Committee privileges fails. Cabinet ministers gathered around Mr Johnson. However, Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said: Boris Johnson is leading the Conservative Party into the sewers. Now it's up to Conservative MPs to decide whether to let him take them down the drain with him.

