At dinner, Trump attacked climate rules and demanded $1 billion from big oil





Former President Donald J. Trump told a group of oil executives and lobbyists gathered at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort last month that they should give $1 billion to his presidential campaign because, if elected, he would roll back environmental rules that he said have hampered their industry, according to two people present.

About 20 people attended an April 11 event billed as an energy panel discussion at Mr. Trump's private club, according to these people, who asked not to be identified in order to discuss the private event. Participants included executives from ExxonMobil, EQT Corporation and the American Petroleum Institute, which lobbies for the oil industry.

The event was hosted by oil billionaire Harold Hamm, who for years helped shape Republican energy policy. This was first reported by the Washington Post.

Mr. Trump has publicly denounced President Biden's energy and environmental agenda for months, while Mr. Biden has rushed to restore and strengthen dozens of climate and conservation rules that Mr. Trump had weakened or erased during his mandate. In particular, Mr. Trump has promised to eliminate Mr. Biden's new climate rules intended to speed the country's transition to electric vehicles, and to promote a drilling, baby, drilling program aimed at opening up more public lands to oil and gas exploration.

Mr. Biden has called climate change an existential threat and has taken steps to reduce pollution that is dangerously warming the planet and worsening storms, heat waves and drought.

Over a dinner of hamburger steak, Mr. Trump reiterated his public promises to remove Mr. Biden's pollution controls, telling attendees they should make large donations to help him beat Mr. Biden , because his policies would help their industries.

That's what he told everyone, said Michael McKenna, who worked in the Trump White House but did not attend the Florida event.

Mr. McKenna said the former presidents' appeal to the fossil fuel industry could be summed up like this: Look, you want me to win. You might not even like me, but your other choice is four more years with these guys, referring to the Biden administration. He added: “The uniform sentiment among men in the business world is: We don't want four more years of the Biden team.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, did not address the details of what Mr. Trump allegedly said at the dinner. In a statement, she attacked President Biden as being controlled by environmental extremists who are trying to implement the most radical energy program in history and force Americans to buy electric vehicles that they cannot afford. allow, and that Mr. Trump is supported by people who share his vision of energy. American energy dominance to protect our national security and lower the cost of living for all Americans.

Mr. Biden's presidential campaign on Thursday accused Mr. Trump of outright selling out working families for campaign donations from oil barons.

Mr. Biden has frustrated the fossil fuel industry by pursuing the most ambitious climate agenda in the nation's history. He signed a sweeping law that injects $370 billion into incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles and enacted a series of tough regulations intended to dramatically reduce emissions from burning oil, gas and coal.

This year, the Biden administration paused the permitting process for new facilities exporting liquefied natural gas to study their impact on climate change, the economy and national security.

But the fossil fuel industry has also seen record profits under the Biden administration. Last year, the United States produced record amounts of oil. And even with the pause in new permits for gas export terminals, the United States is the world's top exporter of natural gas and is still on track to nearly double its export capacity by 2027 thanks to the projects already authorized and under construction.

Mr. Biden also approved several oil and gas projects sought by the fossil fuel industry.

He authorized a massive $8 billion oil development in Alaska, known as Project Willow. He also granted a crucial permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project championed by Sen. Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, despite opposition from climate experts and environmental groups. Last month, undeterred by opposition from climate activists, the Biden administration also approved an oil export project in Texas, known as the Sea Port Oil Terminal.

Some oil and gas executives have said they would prefer to see some of Mr. Biden's regulations remain in place, such as a rule requiring companies to detect and stop methane leaks from oil and gas wells. They said they wanted consistency rather than an endless system of regulatory whiplash in which rules are promulgated by one administration, repealed by the next and reinstated by the next.

Many, however, have attacked Mr. Biden's policies, and the industry contributed heavily to Mr. Trump's presidential campaign.

Although attendees were told that Mr. Trump's event was a panel discussion on energy, printed slides of PowerPoint slides on migrants at the southern border awaited in the chairs of executives and lobbyists at Mar- a-Lago.

Part of the meeting was devoted to migration, and Mr. Trump said he wanted separate divisions for Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters: one for immigrants who crossed the border illegally, and the 'other to the Americans.

The room was filled primarily with oil and gas executives, including Mike Sabel, managing director and founder of Venture Global LNG; Toby Rice, president and CEO of EQT Corporation; Jack Fusco, CEO of Cheniere Energy; and Nick DellOsso, president of Chesapeake Energy.

Also in the room were Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota and former Republican presidential candidate who has been Mr. Trump's point man on energy issues; and Mr. Hamm, the billionaire executive chairman of Continental Resources, which is among the largest oil and gas drilling companies in Oklahoma and North Dakota.

Accompanied by Susie Wiles, his main political advisor; Taylor Budowich, a former assistant; and Meredith ORourke, a fundraiser, Mr. Trump asked leaders to detail their concerns on energy issues, according to both participants.

The American Petroleum Institute, the nation's leading fossil fuel industry group, is running an eight-figure national advertising campaign to promote fossil fuels and dismantle political threats, said Mike Sommers, chief executive of the trade group. Separately, the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, which represents oil refiners, began buying ads in nine battleground states urging Americans to fight Mr. Biden's regulations on tailpipe emissions.

And states with Republican attorneys general have filed lawsuits against most, if not all, of Mr. Biden's regulations, including a lawsuit announced Thursday by 27 states, saying the administration had exceeded its authority in cracking down on pollution from power plant chimneys.

But Mr. Trump told leaders they were not fighting hard enough. He also went on a rant about windmills, attendees said. Mr. Trump has falsely claimed that wind turbines cause cancer and that offshore wind farms drive whales crazy.

Mr. Trump did not ask for money in exchange for rolling back Mr. Biden's climate regulations, the two people in the room said. The former president instead told executives that he was determined to crush what he saw as anti-business policies and so the oil industry should want him to win and raise $1 billion to ensure his success.

He told executives that the amount they would save in taxes and legal fees after the regulations were repealed would cover more than $1 billion in contributions, the sources said.

Mr. Hamm has listened to Mr. Trump on energy issues since the former president's 2016 campaign and pushed him to appoint Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency, where Mr. Pruitt denied the established science of climate change and undid environmental protections.

After Mr. Trump lost the 2020 election, Mr. Hamm briefly supported some of the president's former rivals, including Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. But the oil tycoon seems to have changed his mind. Mr. Hamm donated $3,300 to Mr. Trump's campaign last year, the maximum allowed for a primary contribution, and another $3,300 in March, according to campaign filings.

Mr. Hamm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. McKenna said Mr. Hamm continued to play an outsized role in Mr. Trump’s energy policies. If Harold has an idea, we should pursue it, he said. Harold Hamm wants this LNG pause gone, he wants the California waiver and the tailpipe rule gone.

California has for decades benefited from waivers under the Clean Air Act that allow it to set environmental rules that are stricter than federal regulations. To do business in California, automakers and other industries must comply with its rules. Mr. Trump has promised to revoke California's waivers.

