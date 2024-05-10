Marwat 'expelled from key decision-making bodies of PTI on orders of Imran Khan'





Imran Khan said Marwat tried to damage his personal relations with Saudi Arabia, according to Omar Ayub

PTI lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat addressing a press conference at the National Press Club on November 16, 2023. NNIImran Khan ordered to issue a show cause notice to Marwat: Ayub. Marwat has repeatedly warned against violating party policies. The Firebrand leader had alleged that the kingdom had a role in Khan's ouster.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Sher Afzal Marwat has been expelled from the party's central and political committees on the directives of party founder Imran Khan, PTI general secretary Omar Ayub Khan said on Thursday.

The development came a day after Marwat publicly lashed out at senior PTI leaders, refusing to work under them.

“I refuse to work with Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub […] they didn't allow me to meet Imran Khan [in prison]” said Marwat while addressing the media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after meeting the PTI founder imprisoned in Adiala jail today, the PTI general secretary said Imran Khan had ordered to issue a show cause notice to Marwat as he attempted to spoil ties with Saudi Arabia.

Ayub, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said Marwat had been repeatedly warned against violating the party's policies.

PTI founder says Marwat tried to damage his personal relations with the kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] as he has excellent relations with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Ayub said.

Marwat, speaking in a televised debate last month, had claimed that Saudi Arabia, alongside the United States, played a role in ousting Imran Khan's government in April 2022.

As soon as the controversial statement went viral in the media, PTI top brass distanced itself from Marwats' allegations that the kingdom had a role in the so-called “regime change operation”.

The political committee has been directed to take disciplinary action against Marwat, Ayub said at today's press conference.

Ayub said that although he was the general secretary of the party, the power to take final decisions rested with the incarcerated leader and added that he was appointed opposition leader on Khan's instructions.

He said it was not up to him to decide which people would meet the PTI founder in jail.

