Rick Scott joined Donald Trump in court today. Here's why.





As former President Donald Trump sat in court Thursday, he had a friend nearby.

This friend ? Rick Scott.

Scott, a Republican senator from Florida up for re-election this year, said he attended the trial Thursday as a show of support.

I support Donald Trump. This is just political persecution, Scott said Thursday on Fox News' Fox & Friends. If we don't stop this, they may come after you. All Americans are in danger. I'm going to support this president because it's wrong, what's happening to this guy.

Trump faces 34 counts in New York because prosecutors allege he repaid a former personal lawyer for $130,000 in secret payments to a porn star during the 2016 election season. Prosecutors say the reimbursement was deliberately mislabeled by the Trump Company, meaning the company illegally falsified business records.

Adult film actor Stormy Daniels has spoken out in recent days, much to Trump's dismay. She returned to the stand on Thursday.

Scott compared Trump's trial to his own legal ordeal with the federal government. In the 1990s, Scott left Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp., the hospital company he led at the time, amid federal allegations of fraud at the company. The company ultimately pleaded guilty to 14 crimes, but Scott has maintained his innocence for years.

On Thursday, Scott said his company was being persecuted by the Justice Department because it opposed health care reforms proposed by then-first lady Hillary Clinton.

I saw that. This happened to me, Scott said. I fought HillaryCare, and guess what happened when I fought HillaryCare? (The Department of Justice) came after me, attacked me and my business.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said she agreed with the comparison between Scott and Trump in at least one sense.

We agree, they are both fraudsters and criminals, Fried wrote.

We agree, they are both fraudsters and criminals. https://t.co/JqMU1Y4eeo

— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 9, 2024

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, one of the Democrats hoping to unseat Scott in November, criticized his appearance in New York.

Maybe someone should remind Scott that instead of sitting in New York trying to make fun of a convicted sex abuse defendant, he should focus on cutting costs, securing our border and the protection of democracy, Mucarsel-Powell said in a statement. .

In his remarks to reporters outside the courtroom, Scott harshly criticized the former president's trial. He called the lawsuits politically motivated, arguing that those involved are supporters of President Joe Biden who are trying to hurt Trump's chances in the 2024 election.

This is just a group of Democrats saying, 'We want to make sure Donald Trump can't speak,'” Scott said. They have a mandate of silence, so he can't campaign. They locked him in a courtroom, so Joe Biden can campaign, but Donald Trump can't. This must stop.

Find the news before rush hours

Become a Times subscriber to receive our afternoon newsletter, The Rundown

We bring you the biggest environmental, political, business, education and cultural news from Tampa Bay every weekday.

In his own remarks Thursday, Trump paid tribute to Scott, echoing the senators' call to end what he called political persecution.

Scott said Trump did not request his presence at the hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida-politics/2024/05/09/donald-trump-trial-porn-actress-rick-scott-fox-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos