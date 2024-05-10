“Imran Khan wants Bushra Bibi to be prime minister, if not him”





PTI founder Imran Khan wants his wife Bushra Bibi to be prime minister, if not him, journalist Javed Chaudhry has said, citing them as two central issues in negotiations with the establishment.

Khan Sb wants to do it [Bushra Bibi] Prime Minister, he said in an interview with Shaukat Piracha on his show Rubaroo aired on Aaj News on Thursday.

He was responding to a question relating to the dialogue between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Khan's party has expressed openness to talks, but only with genuine stakeholders and has called the government pygmies.

The government maintained that the PTI was not taking the negotiations seriously and vowed to punish the perpetrators of the May 9 riots.

According to Chaudhry, the PTI was divided into two groups: one comprising old leaders of the party and the other comprising new leaders including lawyers.

The journalist claimed that Khan did not want to lose new men because he needed them to carry out his legal proceedings. He added that some of the PTI leaders were in talks with the establishment without Khan's green light.

He was of the view that the former prime minister was seeking the National Reconciliation Order (NRO), wondering why he would have talks in which Gohar Khan or Omar Ayub would be the prime minister and he would remain in the prison. 'Adiala.

At one point in the interview, he suggested that there should be a military system throughout the country, as the institution had a meritorious system of recruiting cadets in which even the army chief did not could not intervene.

He said more cases related to the May 9 riots would be filed against the former prime minister in the near future. The courts will not be able to grant him relief and they will be presented with a bill.

When questioned, Chaudhry claimed that the PTI was double-minded as on one hand the PTI remained away from the events of May 9 and on the other hand gave tickets to the riot suspects.

He further claimed that a judicial commission would be formed, but added that the party would lack one because it would not accept the judge, the report and the investigation.

Chaudhry, who hosts Kal Tak on Express News, said the PTI and the government would sit for negotiations next year. He claimed that technocrats like Irfan Siddiqui, Shibli Faraz and Azam Nazeer Tarar would talk with the PTI.

