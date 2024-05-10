What you missed on day 14 of Trump's secret trial in Manhattan





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump sought Thursday to puncture the credibility and motivations of Stormy Daniels, portraying the adult film actor as someone whose account of their alleged sexual relationship was riddled with inconsistencies and motivated by the desire to harm him.

Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, asked Daniels on the stand in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York, whether he had made a lot of money from his history over the years of making drug deals. worth a million dollars or more. She also criticized Daniels over the different ways she described the encounter in magazines and prime-time interviews, as well as in the courtroom.

Daniels fired back, saying that while she made a living denouncing Trump, I wasn't selling out to anyone.

Daniels' story is a key part of the prosecution's hush money case against Trump. The attempt to silence her in the final days of the 2016 presidential race came as Trump's campaign feared it could not withstand further damage after a recording of him speaking about inappropriate seizures of women threatened to derail his candidacy.

Trump was indicted on 34 counts related to falsifying business records, which prosecutors say were used to hide payments to Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He also denied having an affair with Daniels.

Here's what you missed on day 14 of the criminal trial.

Defense calls Daniels' story fiction

Necheles pressed Daniels on various details in her account of the 2006 meeting with Trump, such as her saying she felt dizzy, which Daniels did not include in media interviews.

On Thursday, Necheles, Trump's lawyer, questioned Daniels more than two dozen times about his story, casting it as a fabrication used to extort money at a sensitive time for Trump. Necheles said Daniels wanted to make money from the attention and even made it the centerpiece of her 2018 book.

You were threatening to try to harm President Trump politically by telling this story if he didn't give you money, correct? » asked Necheles.

She also pointed out products Daniels sells online, including a $40 Stormy Saint of Indictments candle and a Stormy Daniels Political Power comic book. Necheles further noted that Daniels appeared to celebrate Trump's indictment in the case by tweeting the same day about popping champagne. It was me doing my job, Daniels said in response.

The defense also suggested prosecutors worked to shape Daniels' testimony before she appeared in court for the first time Tuesday. Necheles asked her if she was supposed to include certain details at their request and in her book. Trump's lawyers sought throughout the trial to portray certain witnesses as selectively highlighting facts to help the Manhattan district attorneys' case.

There's nothing wrong with the details, Daniels said Thursday.

My story never changed, she said later.

Another Trump lawyer, Todd Blanche, cited Daniels' lurid testimony about the alleged meeting with Trump as he renewed his request for a mistrial, arguing that it was prejudicial when Daniels described a power imbalance between her and Trump, even though she said she didn't. feeling physically threatened, and when she remembers being spanked with a rolled up magazine.

None of this constitutes motive-determining information, Blanche said.

The judge denied the motion for a mistrial. He also rejected a defense request to relax the rules regarding Trump's silence.

Three new witnesses

Two new witnesses who worked for Trump appeared under subpoena Thursday: a Trump Organization employee and a former Trump White House executive aide.

Both gave compelling testimony about Trump's micromanagement of his affairs, such as his signing of a $6,000 annual golf club membership fee, for which he wrote “PAY ASAP OK” on the invoice.

Madeleine Westerhout, the former White House aide, described Trump's habits, including how he liked to keep his Oval Office spotless for meetings and used the dining room as a work office. There he worked, read, reviewed documents, she said, noting that although he kept things organized, he had a lot of papers.

I found out he always knew where things were, Westerhout said. She said he liked paper documents and to her knowledge did not have an email address.

Westerhout left the White House after speaking disparagingly about Trump's family during a meeting with reporters that she said was off the record; his comments were reported publicly. Unlike Daniels, Westerhout spoke warmly of Trump, painting a portrait of a family man who cared deeply for his wife, Melania Trump.

Rebecca Manochio, the Trump Organization employee who spoke Thursday, testified about how checks were processed before and during Trump's term. She described preparing checks with their invoices for Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg to sign, something he continued to do after Trump took office. Some checks required Trump's signature, Manochio said, and she recalled at least one occasion when she only sent one.

Trump took notes and looked ahead as Manochio told the court that about once a week she would FedEx checks for Trump to sign at the White House. She then mailed the checks that Westerhout would process at the White House.

The third new witness of the day, Tracey Menzies, an executive at HarperCollins, testified to the accuracy of certain excerpts from a Trump book published by her company, Think Big: Make It Happen in Business and in Life.

One excerpt that was introduced into the court filing focused on Trump's insistence on valuing loyalty above all else within the Trump Organization and how he claimed to go out of his way to make life miserable for a woman who which he described as very disloyal.

Tweets, paper trails and record keeping

Westerhout described the process Trump used to use Twitter, now X, while he was in the White House. She said that besides Trump, only deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino had access to the president's account in 2017 and that Trump had a distinct style.

There were certain words he liked to capitalize and he liked to use exclamation points, Westerhout said. I understand he liked to use the Oxford comma.

She also recalled how Michael Cohen met with Trump at the White House, but did not specifically remember seeing him there. The meeting is a key event in the prosecution's story of an election interference plot.

Westerhout described Trump as detail-oriented and said he preferred to sign documents himself using a Sharpie or Pentel marker. She said Trump signed each check by hand in his office and returned them to her in a file.

Trump signed numerous documents, Westerhout said during questioning by Necheles.

She also talked about a text message she sent to Hope Hicks, a top Trump aide, asking: Hey, the president wants to know if you've called David Pecker yet?

Pecker, a former publisher of the National Enquirer, previously testified about his role in a scheme to capture and kill potentially damaging stories about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, including an account by Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had one month in prison. relationship with Trump beginning about a decade before the election.

After the jury left the courtroom Thursday, Trump's lawyer, Blanche, mentioned that the DA's office had informed him that prosecutors would no longer call McDougal to testify.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/missed-day-14-trumps-hush-money-trial-manhattan-rcna151563 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos