Stormy Daniels spars with defense attorney during heated cross-examination – NBC New York





Donald Trump's defense lawyer accused Stormy Daniels on Thursday of slowly changing details of an alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, trying to persuade jurors that a key prosecution witness cannot be believed in the secret trial of the former president.

The details of your story keep changing, don't they? asked attorney Susan Necheles at one point.

No, Daniels said.

As the jury looked on, the two women exchanged barbs over what Necheles called inconsistencies in Daniels' description of the meeting with Trump in a hotel room. He denies the whole story.

You made it all up, didn't you? » asked Necheles.

No, Daniels replied.

But despite all the talk about what may have happened in that hotel room, despite the adult film actor's disconcerting testimony that she consented to sex in part because of a power imbalance , “The case against Trump does not turn on whether his account is true or even credible. It is a case about business transactions that change hands and whether those payments were carried out to illegally influence the 2016 elections.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying the Trump Organization's internal business records. The fees come from documents such as invoices and checks that were considered legal fees on company records. Prosecutors say those payments were largely reimbursements to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet.

Testimony over the past three weeks has veered between accountants and bankers, relaying details of check payment procedures and wire transfers, and unflattering and sordid stories about Trump and the global tabloids' machinations designed to keep them secret.

The criminal case could be the only one against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to go to trial before voters decide in November whether to send him to the White House. Trump has pleaded not guilty and presents himself as the victim of a politically tainted justice system that is working to deny him another term.

Meanwhile, as Trump threatens jail time over his repeated violations of the hush order, his lawyers are fighting Judge Juan M. Merchan's order and seeking a quick ruling in an appeals court. If the court refuses to lift the silence, Trump's lawyers seek permission to appeal to the state's high court.

Judge Juan Merchan ruled that former President Donald Trump violated the court's silence order for his comments about the jury in his New York criminal case.

At the same time, they also asked Merchan to amend the order so that Trump could respond publicly to Daniels' testimony. Mercan denied the request, as well as two requests for a mistrial.

My concern is not limited to protecting Ms. Daniels or a witness who has already testified. My concern is to protect the integrity of these proceedings as a whole, Merchan said.

At the time of the payment to Daniels, Trump and his campaign were reeling from the October 2016 release of previously unseen Access Hollywood footage from 2005 in which he bragged about grabbing women's genitals without their permission.

Prosecutors argued that the political firestorm sparked by the Access Hollywood tape accelerated Cohen's payment to prevent Daniels from going public with her claims that could further harm Trump in the eyes of female voters.

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of contempt of silence during his criminal trial in New York on Tuesday.

The tape shook the leadership of the RNC, and there were discussions about how it would be possible to replace him as candidate if that happened,” according to testimony from Madeleine Westerhout, a Trump aide who worked at the Republican National Committee. when recording.

Daniels remained on the stand for 7 1/2 hours over two days. During questioning by prosecutors, she recounted in detail what she said happened during their meeting, after the two met at a celebrity golf outing in Lake Tahoe, where the Sponsors included the adult film studio where she worked.

Trump frowned and shook her head during much of Daniel's description, including how she found him sitting on the hotel bed in his underwear after returning from the bathroom and that he had not used a condom. At one point, the judge told defense attorneys, in a side conversation, out of earshot of the jury and the public, that he could hear Trump audibly swearing.

Trump's lawyers have sought to portray Daniels as a liar and extortionist who is trying to bring Trump down after making money and fame from her story about him. And they say the secret payments were an effort to protect his reputation and his family, not his campaign by shielding them from embarrassing stories about his personal life.

Former President Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to secret payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Here's what you need to know.

On Thursday, Necheles questioned Daniels about her description of the encounter in which she described fear and discomfort even as she consented to sex. She testified earlier this week that although she had not been physically threatened, she had felt a power imbalance when Trump, in her hotel room, stood between her and the door and propositioned her.

As for whether she felt obligated to have sex with him, she reiterated Thursday that he did not drug her or physically threaten her. But, she says, my own insecurities at the time kept me from saying no.

Necheles suggested that her work in porn meant her story of shock and awe at Trump's alleged sexual advances was not credible.

You've starred and had sex in over 200 porn movies, right? » asked Necheles. And there are naked men and women having sex, including yourself, in these films?

The trial was previously scheduled to begin on May 20.

Necheles continued: But according to you, seeing a man sitting on a bed in a T-shirt and boxers was so overwhelming that you became dizzy. The blood left your hands and feet and you felt like you were going to pass out.

The experience with Trump was different from porn for a number of reasons, Daniels said, including the fact that Trump was more than twice her age, taller than her and she didn't expect him to found undressed when leaving the bathroom.

I came out of the bathroom to see an older man who I didn't expect to see there, she said.

Necheles asked her why she accepted the payment to keep quiet instead of making it public.

Why didn't you do that? she asked, wondering why Daniels hadn't held a press conference as she had planned.

Because we were running out of time, Daniels said.

Did she mean, Necheles asked, that she was running out of time to use this debt to make money?

To get the story out, Daniels fought back. The negotiations took place in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign.

While she was in talks with Cohen, Daniels was also talking with other reporters as a backup plan, she testified. Necheles accused her of refusing to share the story with reporters because she wouldn't be paid for it.

The best alternative was to get money, right? » said Necheles. Daniels said she mostly wants to get her story out there and keep her family safe.

The best alternative was to protect my story with a paper trail so my family wouldn't be hurt, Daniels responded.

But she said she never spoke with Trump about the payment and said she did not know whether Trump knew about or was involved in the transaction.

You have no personal knowledge of his involvement in this transaction or what he did or did not do, asked Trump lawyer Susan Necheles.

Not directly, no, Daniels replied.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger then asked Daniels: Did you tell lies about Mr. Trump or the truth about Mr. Trump?

The truth, said Daniels, who also said that while she has made money since her story came to light, she has also had to spend a lot to hire security guards, move and take other precautions, and that she still owes Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees.

Overall, has publicly speaking the truth about Mr. Trump been positive or negative in your life? » asked Hoffinger.

Negative, Daniels replied softly.

