Congress challenges PM Modi to probe Adani, Ambani for alleged black money activities

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday (May 9) challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the next logical step by ordering a thorough investigation against Adani and Ambani, whom he described as collectors of black money.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: After shielding corruption for 10 years, Modi developed the courage to expose corruption by Adani and Ambani. He might have found courage in seeing Rahul Gandhi, who attacked corporate looting and corruption even though he held none. [governmental] post.>

He [Gandhi] is not afraid of anyone. So, Modi also gathered his courage and made an important and serious allegation regarding Adani and Ambani. He said they filled the tempos with bags of cash (black money) and distributed them. That said, Adani and Ambani are providing black money at a healthy rate, Modi now needs to send to the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax. [Department] to investigate how so much black money was amassed. What's the point of being afraid now and retracing your steps? Don't be afraid now, release your agencies. Let the raids begin.

Stating that no prime minister has ever looked so weak and helpless, Shrinate said: “Look at the irony. The Prime Minister publicly declares that these two businessmen are distributing black money at a breakneck pace, but law enforcement remains on the sidelines. The media, the enlightened media, don't care. Please have some respect for the Prime Minister. Such a big revelation made by the Prime Minister himself and the media, which behaved like courtiers of the Prime Minister, remained silent.>

Did they not hear what the Prime Minister said? Or, [have] they decided to ignore? But the Prime Minister should not worry. Congress supports it. Send the agencies to attack Adani and Ambani. We support you. Let the nation know how much black money they have hidden. Also read: Narendra Modi is right, Adani-Ambani should be an important poll topic>

She also claimed that Modis' revelations had triggered panic within the BJP.

[BJP] Leaders wonder whether Modi can get rid of his best friends, Adani and Ambani, in a time of crisis. Who are they ? Amit Shah is also shaken, wondering how Modi will protect him if he can ditch Adani, Ambani. Even bureaucrats are afraid; they seek to find their original frames. Editors and journalists also don't know what to show and what to leave out. They cannot broadcast Modi's speech freely because he has started attacking Ambani and Adani, she added.

Modi alleged that the Congress could have received stolen food or black money from Adani and Ambani as part of a deal.

He also spoke of a quid pro quo, saying Gandhi stopped attacking Adani and Ambani after the elections were announced, which could be a result of the Congress party coming to terms with them. Congress leaders felt it was the responsibility of central agencies to register cases against Adani and Ambani and initiate an inquiry based on the Prime Minister's statement as possession of black money is a serious crime.

Surprisingly, the BJP did not address the issue and remained completely silent on Adani and Ambani after the Prime Minister's remarks.

Although Modi did not address any public gathering on Thursday, senior leaders like Shah and JP Nadda did not refer to Adani and Ambani, or black money.

Usually the entire Sangh parivar The ecosystem reacts strongly to everything Modi says, but this issue has been abandoned like a hot coal. It remains to be seen whether the Prime Minister persists in this exceptional line of attack against the Congress or changes course. If he does not repeat his accusations, it will be presumed that Modi erred in portraying Adani and Ambani as hoarders of black money.

However, the Congress said Modi was compelled to speak out on the Adani-Ambani issue due to Gandhi's persistent attacks on corporate looting and crony capitalism.

Shrinate said Modi had justified Gandhi's line and claimed the change happened because the prime minister knew he was going to lose power.

The Congress has flooded its social media platforms with messages, memes and cartoons on the subject, besides putting up photographs of Modi using the Adanis aircraft before becoming Prime Minister.

One of the messages read: Adani Tempo Service: We are carrying black money.>

Party communications chief Jairam Ramesh said, “It’s 1 p.m. and no torrent of lies from lying king Narendra Modi yet. What is happening? Why is the tempo so slow? Is he appeasing his two friends after publicly revealing yesterday their black money accumulation habits?

