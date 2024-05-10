Britain's Cameron calls on NATO allies to increase defense spending in the face of growing threats » Iraqi News Agency





INA- SOURCES British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will on Thursday urge NATO partners to soon start spending 2.5% of their GDP on defence, in a major speech in which he will call for a more muscular approach to Western foreign policy. Cameron, a former British prime minister, will say countries must take stronger action to protect their interests against emerging threats, including those from Russia and Iran. We are in a battle of wills. We must all prove our adversaries wrong – Britain and our allies and partners around the world, Cameron will say, according to extracts released by the Foreign Office. Cameron will use his opening speech at the National Cyber ​​Security Center in London to call on NATO countries to increase their defense spending beyond the 2% target agreed a decade ago. He will call on countries in the 32-member Western defense alliance to outperform, cooperate and innovate more than their adversaries. The next NATO summit should put all allies on track to meet their commitment made in Wales in 2014 to spend 2% on defence. And then we must act quickly to establish 2.5 percent as the new benchmark for all NATO Allies, Cameron is expected to say. Last month, British leader Rishi Sunak announced during a visit to Poland that London would gradually increase its defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030. He singled out an axis of authoritarian states, including Russia, Iran, North Korea and China. Cameron will argue that the UK must invest in old alliances, including the G7 of the world's richest nations and the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network with the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand . But he will add that Britain must also forge new partnerships, such as the AUKUS alliance with the United States and Australia, after Brexit. We must take a tougher approach for a tougher world. If Putin's illegal invasion teaches us anything, it's that doing too little, too late only incites the aggressor, he will say. We need to be tougher and more assertive, Cameron should add. Cameron, who resigned as prime minister in 2016 after Britons voted to leave the European Union, was plucked from the political wilderness by Sunak to become foreign minister last November. SOURCE: ARABIC

