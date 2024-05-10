Imran gives Alvi 'important' job – Journal





Supporters hold small demonstrations to mark May 9; dozens detainedSpokesman reiterates stance on talks with ruling partiesMarwat removed from central body for derailing Imran's ties with Saudi leader

ISLAMABAD: As the PTI apparently failed to draw large crowds across the country to mark the first anniversary of the May 9 violence, former president and party chief Arif Alvi has been given a significant responsibility by party chief Imran Khan to resolve the issues through dialogue apparently with the powers that be.

This was revealed during a press conference held by PTI leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Arif Alvi and PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, outside Adiala Prison after their meeting with the former Prime Minister in the prison.

The PTI did not share details of the important task given to Mr Alvi, but the former president had made several attempts to bridge the gap between Imran Khan and the military establishment during his tenure as head of the 'State. In his address to the media, he said a dialogue should take place. However, he said the political parties, which are part of the ruling coalition, had no real power.

In response to a question on why the PTI wanted to talk to someone other than the ruling parties, the ex-president replied: You know who wields power in Pakistan. These political parties are involved in Form-47 [manipulation] and have nothing to do with the government, he said, apparently referring to the coalition government.

The PTI spokesperson intervened, saying the party would not talk to the PML-N, PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan because they were the alleged beneficiaries of the alleged mandate theft.

According to Mr. Alvi, he has tried to resolve the problems in the past and even today he is trying to do the same for the betterment of the country.

Marwat pointed to the door

PTI hawk Sher Afzal Marwat was expelled from the main committee and political committee, with former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi replacing him in the political committee.

The decision was apparently taken to restore ties with Saudi Arabia, in light of Mr Marwats' claims that the Saudi crown prince was involved in the ouster of the PTI founder.

Imran Khan has repeatedly ordered Sher Afzal Marwat to follow the party's policies, Mr. Ayub told the media.

Imran Khan said Sher Afzal Marwat derailed Imran Khan's relations with Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman through misleading statements.

Mr Ayub said the PTI founder also gave instructions to the political committee to decide whether to take disciplinary action against Mr Marwat. He said a justification would be issued to him.

PTI workers arrested

In different parts of the country, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, PTI supporters took to the streets but their protests were scuttled by the police without much effort. In Islamabad, four people were arrested by police while Rawalpindi police arrested more than 15 supporters, including an ex-MPA.

Reports of small rallies poured in from Lahore, Okara and Faisalabad, where a few dozen workers took to the streets or gathered in private premises to protest the crackdown on the PTI.

In Lahore, a small procession was organized on the GT Road but it also quickly died out.

In Sialkot, PTI leader and Usman Dar's mother Rehana Dar tried to organize a rally but was briefly arrested by police. Police, however, claimed that Ms Dar had volunteered to be arrested by sitting in the police mobile.

In Peshawar, the PTI demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and PTI workers. Apart from the provincial capital, PTI activists also held rallies in Swabi, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand and South Waziristan.

In Karachi, the PTI held protests in as many as 18 locations which did not see much activity. However, police arrested 23 supporters, including three women, as they dispersed protests across the city.

Imran Ayub in Karachi, Mohammad Asghar in Rawalpindi, Munawer Azeem in Islamabad, Umer Farooq in Peshawar and Ahmad Fraz Khan in Lahore also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, May 10, 2024

