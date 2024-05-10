Southern Lights | Telangana BJP relies on the image of Narendra Modis and the low-key RSS campaign on the ground

With a little less than a week left for elections in the two Telugu states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged its cadres to intensify their campaign by strengthening welfare schemes implemented by the government and reinforcing Prime Minister Modi's image as a trailblazer. development, two senior party leaders in Telangana confirmed to HT.

To this end, party cadres and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers were given a standard pitch to intensify the work. door-to-door campaign as part of the campaigns preceding the May 13 elections.

With the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue expected to polarize votes in north Telangana, the party is banking on an affirmative narrative that could give it the positive scaffolding it needs in the central and southern parts of the state.

We are looking to win on a positive note and not create a negative sentiment like the Congress did in the 2023 assembly elections. They won because of the negative sentiment that the people of Telangana harbored towards the ruling party , the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). We would like to take advantage of the Modi wave seen only in Karnataka and Telangana, said a senior party spokesperson who asked not to be named.

Modi has visited the state 22 times in the last five years, announcing numerous projects, including the much-awaited National Turmeric Board in TS Nizamabad district, which is helping the state retain the record of largest turmeric producer in the country.

TDP Help

With the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) now a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP base has reached out to TDP leaders to run campaigns across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This is to intensify its reach in south Telangana, which borders Andhra, where the Congress is stronger, BJP leaders said.

In the 2023 elections, a large part of the TDP strength was used by the current chief minister and former TDP leader Revanth Reddy. The TDP having decided to withdraw from the elections a few weeks before the vote, the cadres felt abandoned for no reason. This situation was capitalized on by Reddy, who was responsible for building the party in Telangana after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. But with the TDP returning to the NDA in 2024, the BJP was quickly roped in as part of the TDP .

The campaign narrative in Telangana revolves around Modi's clean image, stable leadership and good governance, with the cultural narrative about the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. We are actively telling people to fulfill all the promises of Article 370 to Triple Talaq and Ram Janmabhoomi temple movement, said former BJP Telangana MLC N Ramchander Rao.

In Andhra Pradesh, it is the Praja Manifesto and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shared vision for the state. We are letting the brother and sister (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Sharmila) fight among themselves, Rao added.

Similarly, in Telangana, the BJP has decided to let the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi fight among themselves, party leaders said, not wanting to get drawn into defending allegations made by either other party.

NVSS Prabhakar, former MP and party spokesperson, from the ranks of the RSS, said: “We have a better narrative than that of the Congress and the BRS. The organizational structure of the BRS has weakened and the Congress, after forming the government, is already a exhausted force facing many administrative challenges. We have therefore alerted our executives to make the most of this opportunity and campaign for a stable government with the Prime Minister as leader.

In north Telangana's Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar, Pedapalli districts, where there is a greater concentration of minorities, particularly Muslims, the BJP has asked its cadres to engage in a low-key campaign.

Without disputing the points in the Congress manifesto, we are talking more about inclusive development and maintaining the unity of the nation rather than religious division and reservations, said a BJP Karyakarta who asked not to be named.

According to the 2011 census, 12.7% of Telanganas' population is Muslim, with the community mainly concentrated in Hyderabad and the northern parts of the state.

Reinforcement through RSS

Even as the BJP joined hands with the TDP to intensify its campaign in Telangana, much of the support also came from the RSS.

The RSS, the BJP's idealologue from where it derives its nationalist agenda, has been advancing its political prospects in the southern state since 2019, when the BJP took its first steps by winning four parliamentary seats in the general elections. After tasting success in the 2019 elections, we decided to build and expand a cadre base loyal to Telangana, as the formation of the state caused several workers to drift towards the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. We designed a four-pronged goal, the benefits of which we are seeing today, Prabhakar said.

When Modi came to power with a higher majority in 2019, winning 303 parliamentary seats out of 543, Bandi Sanjay, then an MP and also state president of the Telangana BJP, ensured that the BJP was runner-up in the 2020 elections of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The BJP won 48 seats, just seven behind the K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS (now BRS) party which won 55 seats, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which won 44 seats. With this victory, the first of four boxes was checked. The next step on the agenda was to increase the number of BJP workers at the panchayat and district levels by conducting membership drives.

In the northern areas of Telangana, where there is a greater concentration of Muslims, RSS officers were sent with the mission of enrolling as many women as possible in welfare programs. The Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Ujjawala scheme and self-help group (SHG) loans have been the best sellers of the BJP, BJP workers said.

Later, as the 2023 assembly elections approached, many BRS leaders joined the BJP.

We were short of leaders for the 2019 elections as we had to field 119 candidates. This was part of our plan because to win more seats in the national elections we needed prominent figures. With the end goal in mind, we have given tickets to leaders who left the Congress and BRS, said a BJP party leader on condition of anonymity. The BJP won eight seats, its highest since the formation of the state in 2014, and thus its fourth target was also achieved.

The latest campaign jointly run by the RSS and BJP which is circulating in the districts of Telanganas is Hamare paas Modi hain. Aapke paas kaun hai? which translates to, We have Modi [as our PM candidate], who do you have? Undoubtedly, it is all about making the most of PM's popularity in Telangana.

Deepika Amirapu is a freelance journalist based in Hyderabad. Every week, Southern Lights examines the news from one of India's five southern states.