Trump accuses Biden of abandoning Israel after Rafah comments





In an interview with Spectrum News on Thursday, former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of abandoning Israel after the outgoing president said he would not provide the country with weapons it could use to invade Rafah .

What You Need to Know Former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of abandoning Israel during an interview with Spectrum News on Thursday; watch the full interview in the player above In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Biden said he would not provide the country with weapons it could use to invade Rafah, a town in southern Gaza where people are taking refuge more than a million Palestinians; Israel has declared Rafah to be Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza. Trump then attacked Jewish people for their typical support of Democrats, saying, “If you're Jewish and you vote for [Biden]'Shame on you.' Regarding Israel's potential invasion of Rafah, Trump said they “had to get the job done,” citing the atrocities of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Civilians have been killed in Gaza because of these bombs and other ways they attack population centers, Biden told CNN anchor Erin Burnett in an interview in Wisconsin on Wednesday, adding: I made it clear that if they enter Rafah, I we are not providing the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities that are struggling with this problem.

Asked by Spectrum News North Carolina political anchor Tim Boyum about Biden's comments and whether he would have a red line in the war between Israel and Hamas, Trump responded: Well, I wouldn't do that. that Biden did. He has just abandoned Israel. I've never seen anything like it.

Trump then criticized why Jews, who generally overwhelmingly support Democrats, vote the way they do. A Pew Research Center survey last month showed that 69 percent of Jewish voters align with the Democratic Party, while 29 percent support Republicans. Since 2020, the share of Jewish voters among Democrats has increased by 8%.

Why Jews vote for Democrats is beyond me, Trump said. I think maybe they'll change their minds, but they've been tied to the Democrats for 50 years, probably longer than that. And no president has ever done anything like what I did for Israel.

As president, Trump oversaw bilateral agreements between Israel and Arab countries in 2020, known as the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between the Jewish state, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. That year, he also announced an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan alongside Netanyahu, which was criticized by Palestinian leaders and Democratic 2020 presidential candidates. Biden called it a political coup that could push back peace even further. In 2017, Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and oversaw the opening of a US embassy in the holy city, a move that angered Palestinians.

But Biden has remained steadfast in his support for Israel, particularly following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 people, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust and sparking the war in Gaza. Biden signed a foreign aid bill last month providing billions in aid to Israel in its war against Hamas, as well as humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Trump on Thursday accused Biden of going completely to the other side and abandoning Israel.

If you are Jewish and you vote for him, shame on me, Trump added. He doubled down on those comments ahead of his secret trial which begins Thursday morning after the interview.

President Biden's re-election campaign on Thursday condemned Trump's comments in his interview with Spectrum News.

“As president, Donald Trump said that neo-Nazi protesters were very good people. Now, like a cuckoo of hatred, he appears every month with the same condescending anti-Semitic rhetoric and reminds Jewish voters that he has no respect for us.” said campaign spokesman Charles Lutvak. “Like Trump himself lately, his monthly attacks on American Jews are growing tired. Voters are ready to put this aside and they will do so by re-electing a president in Joe Biden who cares about people and fights for them instead of a president who denigrates them and only cares about himself.”

This is not the first time Trump has used such rhetoric to condemn Jewish voters who choose Democrats. Last year on Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar, Trump shared a message on his Truth Social platform accusing those who did not support him in 2020 of voting to destroy the America and Israel.

Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America and Israel because you believed false narratives! the image read. Hopefully you learned from your mistake and will make better choices in the future! Good year!

In March of this year, Trump said in an interview that Jews who vote for Democrats hate Israel and their religion, and said last month that any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat or for Biden should undergo a health screening. head. The remarks were condemned by the White House, Biden's re-election campaign and other advocates.

Biden, who has deep ties to the Jewish community dating back to his time representing Delaware in the Senate, visited Israel's Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, in 2022, where he met with survivors and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony. He has also condemned some protests on college campuses across the country and forcefully condemned rising anti-Semitism this week at a Holocaust commemoration ceremony.

Trump has accused Biden of being weak on anti-Semitism, even though he said last week that the Democratic president was running a Gestapo administration, his latest reference to Nazi Germany.

Regarding Israel's potential invasion of Rafah, a town in southern Gaza where more than a million civilians are sheltering, Trump said they “have to get the job done,” citing the atrocities of the attack of Hamas on October 7.

“They did things that no one thought they had ever seen such things done,” Trump added.

Israel has said Rafah is the last Hamas stronghold in Gaza, but several countries, including the United States, have expressed concern about the prospect of a full-scale ground invasion.

Trump condemns university protesters while largely brushing it under the rug on January 6

Trump was asked how he viewed his condemnation of university protests against the war between Israel and Hamas with his support for the individuals who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to disrupt the certification of his defeat by Biden in the 2020 election.

The ex-president – ​​who has often said he would pardon some, if not all, of these rioters, called them “incredible patriots” and even began playing a recording of imprisoned defendants on 6 January singing the national anthem at his home. – claimed that “we don't have a right-wing problem, we have a left-wing problem”, calling what he called “the far left” “fascist”, “communist” and a “danger to our country”. ”

“We don’t have this problem with the right,” Trump said, before baselessly claiming that the rioters who stormed the building “were largely invited.”

Trump then criticized the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack, repeating a false claim that the bipartisan panel deleted or destroyed evidence, and said the so-called “radical left” was “more dangerous for our country than China”. and Russia and others.”

More than 1,300 people have been charged in connection with the attack, with 950 convictions to date. Although some juvenile offenders received probation, hundreds were imprisoned, some for sentences of up to 22 years.

Trump reiterates his attacks on the secret trial in New York

Trump, who spoke to Spectrum News from New York ahead of his secret trial, continued to denounce the charges against him, calling them an “absolute sham.”

“This is an absolute sham,” Trump said, before calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “corrupt” and attacking him for his support of Democratic megadonor George Soros, a frequent target of the right . (In truth, Soros donated to a group that seeks to elect progressive prosecutors, which supported Bragg's 2021 campaign. A Soros spokesperson told the New York Times that they never met and that he had never donated directly to Bragg.)

“It’s a Democratic witch hunt,” Trump said after quoting a group of lawyers sympathetic to his plight. “It's a shame that this case is even brought before us. There was no crime. There should be no charges. There is no crime at all.”

Trump faces 34 counts in the case, which accuses him of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged sexual affair. Trump has pleaded not guilty and has denied the affair, as well as any wrongdoing.

The ex-president blamed the case for not allowing him the freedom to campaign in key states – as a criminal defendant, Trump must be present during trial days under the state law. New York – but despite his complaints, he did not take advantage of days off during the trial to campaign. Aside from a planned rally in North Carolina that was canceled due to bad weather (he told Spectrum News on Thursday that he would “go back” to the Tar Heel State), Trump spent only one day on the electoral campaign, going to the battlefield. States of Wisconsin and Michigan in one day earlier this month. He has two more rallies planned in the coming weeks: one in Ohio and one in New Jersey.

“I think it’s a shame that this is happening, that these people are corrupt,” Trump said of the trial. “We have a very conflicted judge, a corrupt and conflicted judge on this case. So we have bad things happening, the good thing is he didn't do anything wrong, that's the positive.

