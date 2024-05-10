Xi Jinping arrives in Belgrade for state visit to Serbia_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America





On the evening of May 7, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Belgrade by special plane for a state visit to Serbia at the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vui. The Serbian Air Force sent two fighter jets to escort Xi Jinping's plane after it entered the country's airspace. Xi Jinping was warmly welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vui and his wife, Chairman of the National Committee for Cooperation with China, and former President Tomislav Nikoli and his wife, Speaker of the National Assembly. Assembly Ana Brnabi, Prime Minister Milo Vuevi and Foreign Minister Marko Uri, among others, at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport. Aleksandar Vui held a distinctive welcome ceremony for Xi Jinping at the airport. Serbian children presented flowers to Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan and waved the national flags of China and Serbia. Serbs dressed in national costumes sang and danced to warmly welcome them. Xi Jinping made an arrival declaration. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Serbia enjoy deep traditional friendship. Bilateral relations have stood the test of a changing international environment and become a fine example of state-to-state relations. Since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, bilateral relations have achieved rapid development and achieved historic results. The two countries share strong political mutual trust and have achieved fruitful results in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Exchanges between people are increasingly solid. Their unfailing friendship has taken deep roots in the hearts of both peoples. Cooperation between the two countries is anchored in the principle of equality and mutual benefit. This serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries. China will work with Serbia to stick to the original aspiration and forge ahead together to open a new perspective in China-Serbia cooperation with stronger momentum, greater scope and better quality. Xi Jinping said: “I look forward to taking the opportunity of this visit to have an in-depth exchange of views with President Aleksandar Vui on bilateral relations and other issues of mutual concern, renew friendship, plan cooperation, explore development and develop a new project for the development of bilateral relations. I am confident that this visit will be fruitful and open a new chapter in Sino-Serbian relations. Madam Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as other members of the entourage arrived on the same plane. Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming also welcomed the delegation at the airport. As Xi Jinping's motorcade made its way from the airport to the hotel, Belgrade was overflowing with a joyful atmosphere, with national flags of China and Serbia fluttering everywhere in the breeze, many places lit in “red Chinese” and giant electronic screens displaying the continuous message “Warmly welcome to our dear Chinese friends. “Chinese people living and studying in Serbia as well as local Serbs spontaneously gathered on both sides of the street to warmly welcome Xi Jinping, waving the national flags of China and Serbia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgyw/202405/t20240510_11302343.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos