FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi: report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint in Nagpur against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that could cause disharmony within the community and posed a direct threat “to the life of the Prime Minister, NDTV. reported. An FIR was lodged.

Addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, Raut reportedly drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The BJP's Maharashtra unit said Raut tried to draw parallels between Modi and Aurangzeb, adding: “Such comments pose a direct threat to the Prime Minister's life.” » PTI reported.

On Thursday, the BJP also wrote to the Election Commission and Mumbai Police seeking action against Raut.

In its complaint to the EC, the party also said that such comments could potentially lead to communal disharmony and hamper the peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

“His comments pose a direct threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. EC officials should take appropriate action against Raut and ensure that such comments are not repeated in the future,” the BJP complaint claims.

In a post on microblogging site

Earlier in March, Modi ignored Sanjay Raut’s “Aurangzeb” jibe and said: “My name is Aurangzeb; there was a call to “decapitate” me. Amidst all these positive and negative comments, the world will experience its greatest election. »

Voting for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra is being held in five phases. Elections for the fifth phase constituencies will be held on May 20.

Published: May 10, 2024, 09:38 IST

