Pakistan: Imran Khan orders legal team to contact SC to recover footage of May 9 events

Islamabad, May 10: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered his legal team to file petitions in the Supreme Court to retrieve footage from cameras installed in military premises on May 9, of the alleged deaths of 16 Pakistanis Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Acting Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar's Form 47 declaration, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail on Thursday, PTI general secretary Raoof Hasan spoke about Imran Khan's instructions to his legal team to file three petitions in the apex court. Hasan said the first request is related to the recovery of CCTV footage from military installations on May 9, the second concerns the incident that resulted in the death of 16 people on the same day, and the third is related to the Kakar's recent statement on Form 47. He said Khan called the alleged theft of CCTV footage a “London plan”. PTI founder Imran Khan has expressed concerns over the alleged theft of CCTV footage showing his arrest at the Islamabad court complex, according to The Express Tribune report. Furthermore, Hasan said another petition would be filed to bring the former Rawalpindi commissioner before the court. The .PTI had staged protests across the country targeting sensitive state and military installations after the arrest of Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises on May 9, 2023. The targeted military installations included the army headquarters in Rawalpindi. , the corps commander's residence in Lahore and the premises of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar, where protesters set fire to the main building. In a recent press conference, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Ahmed Sharif called for a sincere and public response. Imran Khan apologized for the incidents that took place on May 9 and called to end what he called a “politics of lawlessness and hatred” in order to rejuvenate his political outlook. Major General Ahmed Sharif has rejected any possibility of talks with the PTI founder, calling him an “anarchist”, the Express Tribune reported. While expressing willingness to form a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, General Sharif rejected the PTI's statement that it was a “false flag operation”. He said: “May 9 is not a hidden thing, the irrefutable evidence of the events is also in the public. » Following the request of the Pakistani army, PTI founder Imran Khan refused to apologize for the events that took place on May 9. In a casual interaction with journalists at Adiala jail, Khan said, “Why should I apologise? Apologies should be directed to me. » For his part, Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Syed Asim Munir said there could be no compromise with the planners and architects of the May 9, 2023 attacks, which took place against soldiers. establishments in the country, calling it a “dark chapter in our history,” ARY News reported. The army chief made these statements, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), to soldiers and officers of the garrison at the corps headquarters in Lahore. According to General Syed Asim Munir, May 9, 2023 will always be remembered as a dark day in Pakistan's history because on that day, “deliberately indoctrinated and insidiously guided miscreants” attacked state symbols. According to ARY News, the same conspirators brazenly and shamelessly attempted to distort the narrative and implicate the state in this despicable enterprise. Pakistan's army chief has made it clear that those who present themselves as victims and claim to be “real leaders” will be held accountable for their actions, especially if there is indisputable evidence of their involvement and collaboration in acts of sabotage and organized violence.

