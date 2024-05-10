Donald Trump's son responds after Biden claims he inherited 9% inflation when he took office





Former President Trump's son is opposing President Biden after the Democrat dismissed concerns about the economy and claimed he inherited 9% inflation when he took office.

“What a clown,” Eric Trump wrote on X, sharing a report on Biden's remarks.

Biden's factually incorrect assertion emerged during a rare interview with CNN's Erin Burnett on Wednesday evening, when he was asked about low consumer confidence in the economy, including rising housing costs, the real income adjusted for falling inflation and weak economic growth since Biden took office. desk.

“No president has come as far as we have in terms of creating jobs and reducing inflation. It was 9% when I came to power, 9%,” the 81-year-old president said on Wednesday. years, while inflation was only 1.4% when I came to power. it took office in January 2021. It increased to 9.1% in June 2022, i.e. 17 months later.

LIZ CHENEY JOINS TRUMP’S OLD ENEMY IN BIDEN’S LAST MOMENT PUBLIC CLAUSE IN ISRAEL: “WRONG AND DANGEROUS”

President Biden claimed to have inherited 9% inflation when he took office in January 2021, when it was actually 1.4%. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A White House spokesperson later told Fox News on Thursday that President Biden did not mislead Americans with his comments and that in their view the coronavirus pandemic had triggered inflation that was already underway since Biden took office in January 2021.

Biden, a White House official said, was emphasizing that the factors causing inflation were in place when Biden was sworn in.

During his Wednesday night interview, Biden also dismissed polls showing voters disapprove of his handling of the economy and said those voters trust Trump more on the issue, saying the poll was wrong.

Biden also presented a rosy view of the economy that those surveyed did not share.

Asked by Burnett about the current inflation and additional costs for groceries that Americans have been forced to pay under his watch, Biden insisted, “We've already turned this around.”

“When I took over this administration, people said there would be a collapse of the economy. We have the strongest economy in the world. Let me say that again, in the world,” he said. he adds.

DAVID AXELROD BRUTES BIDEN'S PROFICIENT POSITION ON THE ECONOMY AFTER CNN INTERVIEW: A “TERRIBLE MISTAKE”

The president then asserted that Americans were “personally in good shape” economically.

A Gallup poll of the housing market, released Thursday morning, suggests that Biden was wrong on this point, too.

Eric Trump called President Biden a “clown” after the remark aired Wednesday evening. (Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

Americans expect housing prices to rise, and most view the current housing market as poor. According to the survey, 68% predict higher prices are still to come while 76% believe it is not a good time to buy a home.

During the interview, Burnett backed away and cited data from a CNN poll. In response, Biden delisted the entire network.

“Poll data has always been wrong. You do a poll on CNN, how many people do you have to call to get an answer?” He asked. “The idea that we’re in a situation where things are so bad.”

JON STEWART SAYS BIDEN SHOULD NOT BE PRESIDENT DURING COMEDY SET: WHY ARE WE ALLOWING THIS?

He later admitted that inflation was “really worrying for people” but once again touted his administration's record on the economy.

Eric Trump isn't the only one firing back at Biden, as former Obama advisor and CNN political analyst David Axelrod also blasted Biden's provocative stance on the economy.

Eric Trump is not the only one to hit back at Biden, as former Obama adviser and CNN political analyst David Axelrod also lambasted him. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Axelrod called it a “terrible mistake” and said it could cost him the next election.

“It's absolutely true. The world was plunged into an economic crisis and America was plunged into an economic crisis because of the pandemic and we came back faster than almost any other country and he's right on this point. But that's not how people experience economics,” Axelrod told Burnett.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They experience it through the prism of cost of living. And this is a man who has built his career on empathy. Why not lead with empathy?” He asked. Axelrod continued: “And I think he's making a terrible mistake. If he doesn't win this race, it might not be Donald Trump who beats him. It might be his own pride.”

Fox News Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

