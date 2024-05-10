Trump promises oil executives to end electric vehicle incentives, report says





The fate of the electric vehicle industry could hinge on former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

At a meeting in Florida, Trump told a room full of oil executives that in exchange for raising $1 billion in campaign funds for his re-election bid, he would roll back a series of regulations environmental, according to a report from the Washington Post. Oil executives reportedly balked at the transactional nature of Trump's comments.

Spending $1 billion to return him to the White House would be a deal for the leaders present because of all the regulations and taxes they would avoid if he were in office, Trump said, according to the Post.

Executives from Chevron, Exxon and Occidental Petroleum were among the attendees, the Post reported. The Trump campaign, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum did not respond to a request for comment from Fortune. Representatives for Exxon declined to comment.

These future regulatory cuts included a promise to roll back a series of regulations intended to encourage automakers to invest in and manufacture more electric vehicles. The specific policy limits the amount of carbon emissions allowed from car tailpipes. The new regulations essentially force automakers to make more electric vehicles, which produce zero tailpipe emissions. A transition from gasoline to electric vehicles would hurt energy companies that produce the gasoline that powers the cars targeted by the policy. According to the Post, Trump called the policy ridiculous.

This regulation has particularly attracted the attention of oil and gas companies, which have spent millions in a lobbying campaign against the regulation. They claim the policy constitutes a de facto ban on combustion engine vehicles. The rule also encountered strong resistance at the state level. Last month, just weeks after the regulation was announced, a group of 25 states sued to ban it on the grounds that it would harm the economy.

Trump is promising to roll back the regulations as soon as he takes office, at a time when the electric vehicle industry is already underwater. It faces falling consumer demand and industry-wide challenges in developing a national charging network. Lawmakers around the world have also seized on the transition to electric vehicles as a political bogeyman that they say would raise prices for consumers and hurt domestic energy companies. President Joe Biden's administration has moved to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, offering a $7,500 tax credit to households who purchased one.

If Trump's hopes come to fruition, they could upend some of the carefully laid plans of U.S. automakers who have invested billions in electric vehicles. GM, Ford and Stellantis have all committed to opening factories specifically for electric vehicles and the batteries that power them across the country. However, all three have recently scaled back their plans in the face of falling consumer demand.

Throughout the meeting, Trump also reportedly promised to remove other current regulations that energy companies have lobbied against. For example, Trump said he would remove the pause on liquefied natural gas export permits that the Biden administration had put in place, while it assessed their environmental impact. During the exchange, Trump also told the leaders he would allow oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and Arctic Alaska.

These regulatory cuts stand in stark contrast to Biden's energy policies, which were praised Thursday by a group of 20 climate change organizations.

