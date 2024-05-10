Trump-affiliated group releases new national security book outlining possible approach to second term





WASHINGTON (AP) Make future military aid to Ukraine conditional on the country's participation in peace talks with Russia. Ban Chinese nationals from purchasing property within 50 miles of U.S. government buildings. Filling the national security sector with Donald Trump acolytes.

One of several groups trying to lay the groundwork for a second Trump administration if the former Republican president wins in November has released a new policy book that aims to articulate an “America First” national security agenda .

The book, shared with The Associated Press ahead of its release Thursday, is the latest effort from the America First Policy Institute. Like the Heritage Foundations Project 2025, the group seeks to help Trump avoid the mistakes of 2016, when he entered the White House largely unprepared.

Beyond its policy efforts, the institute's transition project has worked to draft dozens of decrees and develop a training program for future policymakers. Heritage has built up an extensive personnel database and offers its own policy manuals.

Both groups emphasize that they are independent of the Trump campaign, which has repeatedly tried to distance itself from such efforts, insisting that the only policies Trump supports are those the candidate states himself.

Fred Fleitz, the book's editor, nevertheless noted that he and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served for a time as Trump's acting national security adviser and wrote several chapters, have been in frequent contact with the former president, seeking feedback. and discuss at length topics such as Ukraine.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

We hope that's where it is. We don't speak for him, but I think he will approve, said Fleitz, former chief of staff of the National Security Council.

He said he hoped the book would serve as an easy-to-use guide that would provide an intellectual foundation for the America First approach to national security.

It's a great strategy, Kellogg added. You don't start with policies. You start with strategies. And that's what we've done.

The group portrays the current trajectory of U.S. national security as a failure, thanks to a foreign policy it accuses of taking an interventionist and globalist approach to the detriment of America's national interests.

Although not detailed, the book offers some guidelines for how a future Trump administration might approach foreign policy issues such as Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump has said that if elected, he would resolve the conflict before Inauguration Day in January, but declined to say how.

The book's chapter on war spends more time discussing how the conflict unfolded than how to end it. But he says the United States should condition future military aid on Ukraine's participation in peace talks with Russia.

He predicts that Ukraine's military will likely lose ground over time and advises the United States against continuing to send weapons into a standoff that Ukraine will ultimately struggle to win. But once a peace deal is reached, the United States will continue to arm Ukraine to deter Russia.

The authors appear to endorse a framework in which Ukraine would not be asked to abandon the goal of reconquering all of its territory, but would accept diplomacy, with the understanding that this would require a future diplomatic breakthrough that is unlikely to occur until (Russian President Vladimir). Putin leaves office.

He acknowledges that Ukrainians will have difficulty accepting a negotiated peace that does not return all of their territory or, at least for now, hold Russia accountable for the carnage it has inflicted on Ukraine. Their supporters will too. But as Donald Trump said at the 2023 CNN town hall, I want everyone to stop dying. This is also our point of view. It's a good first step.

The book blames Democratic President Joe Biden for the war and repeats Trump's assertion that Putin would never have invaded if Trump had been in power. His main argument for this claim is that Putin viewed Trump as a strong and decisive man. In fact, Trump grew closer to the Russian leader and was reluctant to challenge him.

Most of the chapter is devoted to establishing a sometimes erroneous timeline of Biden's handling of the war.

Looking ahead, this suggests that Putin may be persuaded to join peace talks if Biden and other NATO leaders propose postponing Ukraine's NATO membership for an extended period. He suggests that the United States instead establish a long-term security architecture for Ukraine's defense, focused on bilateral defense. He provides no explanation of what this would entail. He also calls for imposing taxes on Russian energy sales to finance reconstruction in Ukraine.

The book criticizes Trump's transition efforts in 2016, lamenting a widespread lack of preparation before Trump took office.

The tumultuous 2016-2017 transition did not serve President Trump and the nation well and slowed the advancement and implementation of his agenda, the authors write. For example, they note that before the election, Democrat Hillary Clinton's transition team submitted more than 1,000 names for future security clearance. Trump's team only submitted 25.

The group says it has identified about 1,200 national security-related positions that the next administration will need to fill and is urging it to be ready from day one with Trump loyalists adhering to the America First approach.

This is not about reprisals against the population or trying to politicize government positions. It's about making sure public officials do their jobs and keeping politics out of their jobs, Fleitz said.

The book describes China as the most pressing threat to the country's national security, eager to supplant the United States as the world's leading power. He proposes a hawkish policy that builds on the approaches of the Trump years and the Biden administration with the aim of making Beijing's policies largely irrelevant to American life.

It elevates China's economic concerns to those of national security and proposes a reciprocal approach that would deny Beijing access to U.S. markets in the same way that U.S. businesses have been denied in China.

The book also recommends greater scrutiny of cybersecurity and technology companies owned by U.S. adversaries, particularly China, to ensure they do not collect sensitive information. It also recommends that Chinese nationals be prohibited from purchasing property within a 50-mile radius of any U.S. government property.

He calls for visa restrictions on Chinese students wanting to study in the United States and a ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps over concerns about data privacy. Trump, however, has spoken out against a law that would force the sale of TikToks or block access to them in the United States.

Analysts' opinions on what an “America First” policy looks like often reflect the authors' personal orientations.

To Ellie Cohanim, Trump's former State Department deputy envoy charged with monitoring and combating anti-Semitism, America First looks a lot like a shopping list for the Israeli military.

The United States should send a squadron of 25 Lockheed Martin F-35s, a squadron of Boeing F-15 EXs and a squadron of Apache E attack helicopters to Israel, Cohanim wrote.

The United States should give some of its billions of dollars in military funding to Israel in Israeli currency so that Israel can spend it at home, and Washington should push Arab states to foot the bill for rebuilding Gaza and accept that Israel suspends all political talks with Israel. Palestinians await an indefinite period of mandatory deradicalization for the Palestinian people, she writes.

___

Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/america-first-trump-biden-russia-ukraine-policy-54080728c6e549c8312c4d71150480ba The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos