In Serbia, Xi Jinping avoids the site of NATO bombings in 1999, in a move calculated not to inflame tensions with the West

Deng Yuwen, former deputy editor-in-chief of the Communist Party's flagship newspaper Study Times, said Xi's absence from the attack site was due, in part, to his tight schedule during the Serbia visit .

But, of course, it also shows that Xi doesn't want to irritate the United States too much or put his Serbian hosts in a difficult position, he said. If Xi were to deliver a speech commemorating the anniversary in addition to a much-anticipated visit to the site, the European Union would likely put pressure on Serbia.

03:51 Xi Jinping welcomes new chapter in China-Serbia relations as Belgrade supports his global vision Xi Jinping welcomes new chapter in China-Serbia relations as Belgrade supports his global vision

While Serbia is considered one of the most China-friendly countries in Europe, particularly after NATO's bombing of the former Yugoslavia between March and June 1999, it is one of six Western Balkan countries candidate for EU membership.

Shen Dingli, an international relations expert in Shanghai, said Beijing obviously did not want to embarrass Belgrade, which would sooner or later join the EU and NATO.

It is clear that China does not want to further alienate itself at a time when Beijing has already moved closer to Russia during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, he said.

But that doesn't mean Beijing will change its adversarial approach toward Washington, Shen said.

As part of a three-country European tour, Xi intentionally chose the anniversary [of the Nato bombing] visit Serbia, underscoring his deeply anti-Western views, he said. Beijing could have avoided this particular day for its visit to Serbia if it wanted to show its willingness to improve relations with the United States and NATO.

Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia Program and director of the China Program at the Washington-based Stimson Center, said Xi's second state visit to Serbia on the anniversary of the bombing bombing the embassy could hardly have been a coincidence.

Flowers and Chinese flags were laid at a monument at the site of a former Chinese embassy ahead of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

Although the embassy site was not among the president's visits, Beijing nevertheless criticized NATO, she said, emphasizing that Chinese leaders had pledged never to forget the incident in a opinion article published Tuesday in the newspaper Serbes Politika.

China is in stabilization mode with the United States, so there is no need to take this angle and a simple touch of bombing is enough, Sun said.

In the article published before Xi's arrival in Belgrade, the president wrote: The Sino-Serbian friendship, forged with the blood of our compatriots, will remain in the collective memory of the Chinese and Serbian people.

During his visit, Xi announced the elevation of the comprehensive strategic partnership with Serbia and signed a total of 28 agreements aimed at deepening economic and other cooperation.

Echoing the Chinese leader, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a rally welcoming Xi on Wednesday: Don't forget that our Chinese friends were with us 25 years ago when this country was being demolished and bombed.

Lu Xiang, an expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that with Xi's visit to the attack site in 2016 and the Politika article, Beijing had made its position on the incident clear.

It is not necessary to organize a memorial ceremony every time you visit Serbia. And there is no need to let a historical event dominate the current relations between China and Serbia and between China and the EU, he said.