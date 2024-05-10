PM Modi to arrive in Odisha today on 2-day campaign mission

Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha today on a two-day election campaign mission.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will take out a 2.5 km roadshow from the BJP state headquarters at Ram Mandir to Vanivihar. The two-hour show will begin at 8 p.m. and continue for two hours. More than two million people are expected to participate in the roadshow.

On Saturday, Modi is expected to address election rallies in Bargarh, Phulbani and Bargarh.

According to BJP Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi, people will get a chance to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his motorcade passes through Ram Mandir Square, IDBI Square, Rupali Square and Vanivihar.

As many as 10 platforms have been constructed along the 2.5 km trail to showcase the rich art and culture of Odisha to the Prime Minister.

A replica of the Konark Chakra or Sun Wheel Temple at Kornak that the Prime Minister presented to world leaders at the G20 summit in New Delhi on December 9-10, 2023 will also be on display during the roadshow.

Elaborating on the Prime Minister's agenda, Mohapatra said: He will address three meetings on Saturday. The first meeting is expected to take place at the Stadium Ground in Phulbani in the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency. He will arrive on scene around 9 a.m. He will arrive in Bolangir around 11 am and address a public meeting. From there, he will travel to Bargarh and reach the land near the toll plaza around noon. He will speak at a public meeting there.

Keeping in mind the Prime Minister's tour, the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police has issued traffic restrictions on Janpath which will be in force from 2 pm till the end of the tour. Although vehicular movement on the stretch from Master Canteen to Vani Vihar has been restricted, no vehicles will be allowed to exit the lanes connected to Janpath.

While the entire stretch has been declared a no-fly zone, bomb squads and dog squads will be deployed. Besides 55 force platoons and three counter-terrorism force platoons, there will be five DCPs, 10 additional DCPs, 27 ACPs and 41 IICs to keep an eye on the roadshow.

The Prime Minister's visit is the second to Odisha in five days. Earlier on Monday, he had addressed public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur.