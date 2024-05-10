



Home

Telangana

Hyderabad traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modis' visit today: Check timing and route deviation The Hyderabad Traffic Police said they have made special arrangements for Prime Minister Modis' visit to the LB Stadium. Check Traffic Advisories in Hyderabad Today Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Movement restrictions have been imposed in Hyderabad and an advisory has also been issued in the city in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and public meeting at the LB Stadium on Friday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Hyderabad Traffic Police said they have made special arrangements for Prime Minister Modis' visit to the LB Stadium. Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Check Timing The traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented on May 10, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and vehicular movement will be restricted, diverted or re-routed at several locations from Begumpet Airport to LB Stadium. Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Check Full Route Diversions Police said in the notice that vehicles coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn. towards BJR statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR petrol pump towards Nampally. Cars coming from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump via BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBI Gunfoundry – GPO Abids Circle – Nampally Station road. Vehicles plying from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally. Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: List of Routes to Avoid Rasoolpura

PNT junction

Flyover bumped

Hyderabad Public School

from Greenland

Statue of Rajiv Gandhi (Monappa Island)

Rajbhavan Road

Panjagutta

Statue VV

Khairatabad flyover

Statue of Ambedkar

NTR Marg

Telugu Thali

Iqbal Minar

Ravindra Bharathi

Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction

Basheerbagh

BJR statue circle

SBI Arms Foundry

Abides Circle

AR fuel pump (public gardens)

Nampally

KLK Building

Freedom

Himayath Nagar

Assembly

MJ Market

Hyderguda

RTC buses:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/telangana/hyderabad-traffic-advisory-issued-ahead-of-pm-modis-visit-checking-timing-route-diversion-6917465/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos