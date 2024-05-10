Xi Jinping stabilizes relations amid global changes

Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, made his first European tour in five years, visiting France, Serbia and Hungary. During the visit, he signed numerous agreements with each country. He also held a trilateral meeting in Paris attended by French President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Three weeks ago, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in China, where economic issues were high on the agenda.

Europe and China have enjoyed deep engagement over the past two decades. In 2019, the European Union (EU) defined China as a cooperative partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival. Since then, the global landscape has seen considerable change. The Covid-19 pandemic, China's increased assertiveness in the region and tensions between the United States and China were already influencing sentiments in Europe. The war in Ukraine has further changed European perceptions of China. Russia has become a major strategic challenge for Europeans, and the no-holds-barred partnership between China and Russia is a major concern for Europe.

Faced with a growing trade deficit and concerns over economic security, EU leaders have discussed decoupling and risk reduction measures against China. To improve European economic security, many measures, including investment control and regulation of foreign subsidies, have been initiated in specific sectors. The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with China signed in 2020 is de facto frozen.

European leaders have also repeatedly urged Xi to leverage his influence with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. With the changing geopolitics, the EU and many of its member states have also announced their Indo-Pacific strategies. China views these strategies as part of a broader geopolitical design aimed at containing its influence in the region.

In this context, the visit aimed to stabilize diplomatic relations with Europe by strengthening ties with friendly countries and capitalizing on the differences between European nations.

These three countries have been carefully selected. Despite being part of the EU and NATO, Macron has become a prominent defender of European sovereignty and strategic autonomy. During a visit to China last year, he said tEurope should distance itself from tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. In 1964, France was the first Western country to recognize the People's Republic of China.

Both Serbia and Hungary have become pro-Russia and pro-China voices in Europe. China has signed comprehensive strategic partnerships with both. Both are also actively engaged in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China is building a 350 kilometer Budapest-Belgrade high-speed rail line. Once completed, it will reduce travel time between two capitals from eight hours to three hours.

Furthermore, Hungary is expected to take over the rotating presidency of the EU Council from July. Last month, during a meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Express to the visiting Hungarian Foreign Minister that Budapest would promote a balanced and friendly view of China within the EU.

Officially a candidate country for the EU, Serbia signed 29 agreements with China during the visit and became the first country in Europe to join A global community of shared destiny, a major initiative from China. Xi and Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic have said they support each other on sovereignty and territorial integrity. This means that China considers Kosovo as part of Serbia and Belgrade considers Taiwan as part of China. In an interview with Chinese television CGTN, the Serbian leader affirmed that Taiwan is China and it is up to you to decide what, when and how you are going to do it. Complete stop.

Xi's visit also coincided with the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999, for which the Americans later apologized. This provided an opportunity for the Chinese leader to attack the United States through a signed article in Serbian media, he said that the Sino-Serbian friendship, forged with the blood of our compatriots, will remain in the common memory of the Chinese and Serbian people.

In October, Serbia also became the first country in Central and Eastern Europe sign a free trade agreement with China. The nation has garnered significant Chinese investments through initiatives such as the E763 highway, the Zemun-Borca bridge and the acquisition of the Smederevo steelworks by the HBIS group.

Since 2010, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has advocated a strategy of opening to the East to boost trade and investment with Asia, with a particular emphasis on China. Last year, China became Hungary the largest investor with a total investment of 10.7 billion. Hungary is home to Huawei's largest supply hub outside of China. Notably, Chinese company CATL is building a $7.3 billion capacity electric vehicle battery factory in Debrecen. Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is also home to the largest Chinese community in Central and Eastern Europe, many of whom arrived in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Xi's visit to Europe was strategically planned, with careful selection of the countries involved. He only listened to European concerns in Paris while emphasizing the importance of economic partnerships in Belgrade and Budapest.

(Gulshan Sachdeva is a professor at the Center for European Studies and coordinator of the Jean Monnet Center of Excellence at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views are personal.)

