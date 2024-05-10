Politics
While other countries increase defense spending in the face of a dangerous world, Canada and its allies stagnate
Over the past two decades, countries near historical and emerging conflict zones have increased their military spending much faster than Canada and other Western countries, in anticipation of a more dangerous world.
According to information collected by The center from the World Bank, During the twenty-year period between 2002 and 2022, the world saw significant growth in defense spending by Western adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran. These three countries experienced an average annual increase in military spending of 12, 11 and 8 percent respectively. Russia and China today have the largest armies in Europe and Asia.
The most significant increases in military spending during this twenty-year period occurred in countries threatened by the military growth of China, Russia, and India.
In 2022, France, Germany and the United Kingdom individually spent between $53 billion and $68 billion on defense, compared to $86 billion for Russia. Over the previous two decades, military spending by these traditional Western allies increased on average by only 3, 4 and 2.5 percent per year respectively, compared to 11 percent for Russia. If the United Kingdom, for example, had increased its military spending by 3.6% per year on average since 2002, instead of 2.6%, its military spending would amount to $86 billion in 2022, i.e. equivalent to those of Russia.
Canada and the United States' spending rates were a little higher, but not by much. Since 2002, if Canada had increased its defense spending by 9% per year on average instead of 6%, its total military budget in 2022 would have been $53 billion, an amount comparable to that of France.
Eastern European members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, have experienced double-digit annual growth in military spending over these two decades. NATO requires its members to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense.
In March, Polish President Andrzej Duda reiterated a request to increase NATO's military spending target relative to GDP to 3 percent. His country, invaded twice during World War II, increased its military spending by 8% between 2002 and 2022.
Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said According to British media, he would like NATO countries to contribute 2.5% of their GDP to national defense, thus guaranteeing NATO's mutual defense.
Countries with claims to the South China Sea, such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia, have increased their military spending to try to catch up with China's 12% annual growth. As of 2015, China has the largest navy in the world.
Countries close to conflict zones seem to be preparing for more dangerous, more competitive, even expansionist governance.
The world is becoming more and more dangerous, Canadian Minister of National Defense Bill Blair said in a speech last week to the Economic Club of Canada before a one-on-one meeting with The center. He was presenting Canada's new defense policy to a crowd of industry representatives.
The plan, entitled Our North, Strong and Free, contains several overarching objectives. The main one is to increase Canada's defense spending from its current level of 1.3 percent of GDP ($37.8 billion) to 1.8 percent by 2029, or $8.1 billion. additional. Currently, Canada has the fourth lowest spending as a share of NATO GDP, just behind Italy, Portugal and the Czech Republic. The second objective is to assert Canadian sovereignty over the Arctic.
Blair has previously admitted that he had a hard time convincing the Liberal cabinet and Canadians that achieving the NATO goal is a worthy goal, because no one knows what it means.
He was aware, he said, of Canada's obligations within NATO, the Indo-Pacific region and, above all, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), given the ambitions of Russia in the Arctic.
Minister Blair said The center He was asked if the intention of the new defense policy was to win the next war.
It's not. My intention is to prevent the next war, Blair said. We do not seek to impose our will or our force on anyone. But we will defend these rules that keep the world safe. We must be able to demonstrate strength and determination to play a role in this defense.
For a historical analysis of Canada's military spending, read The hubs Latest DeepDive: How bad is Canada's defense spending problem? It's downright disastrous, with little hope in sight.
