Key takeaways from Xi's European tour of China to France, Serbia and Hungary | Political news

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a five-day tour of Europe, after visiting France, Serbia and Hungary, where he touted Beijing's vision of a multipolar world and held talks on trade , investments and Russia's war in Ukraine.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron treated Xi to luxury bottles of cognac and a trip to a childhood place in the Pyrenees, while in Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic hosted a grandiose welcome, bringing together a crowd of tens of thousands of people, who chanted China, China and waved Chinese flags in front of the Serbian presidential palace.

In Hungary, President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban also rolled out the red carpet for Xi, receiving him with military honors at the Hungarian presidential palace.

The tour marked Xi's first trip to Europe in five years and came at a symbolic time for all three nations.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the 75th of those with Hungary. The trip also coincided with the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during Serbia's war in Kosovo.

Analysts say the main goal of Xi's visit was to promote a world in which the United States is less dominant and to control damage to China's ties with the European Union as trade tensions escalate. are accentuated against a backdrop of the threat of European customs tariffs and an investigation into Chinese subsidies for petroleum products. electric vehicles that European officials say are harming local industries.

Here are the key takeaways.

No trade concessions, Russia-Ukraine

Throughout Xi's two-day trip to France, Macron pressed the Chinese leader to address Beijing's trade imbalances with the EU, which amounted to a deficit of 292 billion euros ($314.72 billion). dollars) last year, and to use his influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to this imbalance. war in Ukraine.

Macron invited European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to join his talks with Xi, to underline European unity on calls for greater access to the Chinese market and to respond to the bloc's complaints about its capacity surplus in electric vehicles and green technologies. The two men also pushed Xi to control sales to Russia of products and technologies that could be used for civilian and military purposes.

But the Chinese leader appears to have offered few concessions.

Xi has denied there is a problem with Chinese overcapacity and has only reiterated his calls for negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Xi, who is expected to welcome Putin to China later this month, said he called on all parties to resume contact and dialogue.

Trade and Russia are non-negotiable for China. Macron could not obtain anything [on those fronts]said Shirley Yu, a political economist and senior researcher at the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom.

But she suggested the visit strengthened Macron's personal relationship with Xi, a relationship that is part of the French leaders' strategy to make France a crucial partner for all emerging world powers.

Macron shares a common vision with Xi that American hegemony, including Europe's quest for allegiance to American foreign policy, must give way to a multipolar world order taking into account the interests and concerns of rising powers, Yu told Al Jazeera. Macron's recent visits to India and Brazil also prove that France wants to remain at the forefront of this global change, she added.

And despite the lack of concessions, French officials told the Reuters news agency that the visit would allow Macron to convey messages on Ukraine and allow for more open discussions in the future.

As for Xi, Macron's comments on European strategic autonomy help advance Chinese leaders' vision of a multipolar world. And even if there has been no reconciliation on the economic front, Xi's visit would help limit the damage, wrote Yu Jie, senior China researcher at Chatham House, a UK-based think tank. United. That could help prevent ties with Europe from deteriorating further, as they have with the United States, she said, amid the threat of EU tariffs on goods Chinese and an investigation into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles.

Unlike Xi's stop in France, his visits to EU candidate country Serbia and EU member Hungary were marked by commitments to deepen political ties and increase investment in Central and Eastern Europe.

In Belgrade, Vucic, the Serbian president, endorsed Xi's vision of a global community of shared destiny and the two leaders hailed an ironclad partnership while also announcing that a free trade agreement signed between their two countries last year would come into force in July. 1.

Other economic promises included the purchase of new Chinese trains, new air routes and an increase in Serbian imports.

Yu, a political economist at LSE, said Xi's visit to Belgrade on the 25th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese embassy in the city was intended to make clear that China and Russia share a common objection to NATO's eastward expansion. It also reveals that there should be no illusion that China will give in to Western pressure to restrict its economic partnership with Russia, she said.

In Budapest, Xi pledged to invest more in transport and energy, including building a high-speed railway linking the capital's city center to its airport and cooperation in the nuclear sector, according to Hungarian officials. Xi also promised to move forward on a $2.1 billion project to connect the Hungarian capital with the Serbian capital.

The project, most of which is financed by a loan from China, is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, the ambitious infrastructure plan launched by Xi a decade ago to connect Asia to Africa and Europe.

All this demonstrates Xi's desire to reintroduce World War II as an important geostrategic player, Yu said. With China's economic support, the EU periphery can become more important European economic players, benefiting from 'faster growth and offering high-tech supply chains, she said.

For China, Hungary serves as a gateway to the EU trade bloc and Yu added that the growing partnership between Beijing and Hungary could also potentially render EU sanctions on Chinese electric vehicles ineffective.