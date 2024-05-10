How Imran Khan found a friend in Donald Trump during a 2019 meeting in Washington DC





Fireworks were already expected during the July 2019 meeting between Prime Minister Khan and US President Donald Trump. But the meeting at the White House exceeded all expectations. The outcome of the meeting cheered Pakistan and dampened Indian morale. Khan not only drew one of the largest Pakistani crowds in the history of Washington, D.C., but he also won a diplomatic victory of a magnitude few expected. President Trump's offer to mediate the Kashmir issue immediately infuriated Indians and demonstrated Khan's success in returning the simmering conflict to the international spotlight.

Both Trump and Imran enjoyed international celebrity status before their political journeys catapulted them to the highest offices. Both have a populist and nationalist appeal. Both vowed to make their country great again. And each of them criticized the way former leaders treated their respective countries.

The similarities don't stop there. Both leaders believe they are the subject of harsher criticism from their media. Still, there's always an element of uncertainty in such high-stakes meetings, and Khan seemed hesitant and self-conscious at first. But little by little, he relaxed after Trump's charm offensive. We were blown away, Khan said a day after the White House meeting. When we met President Trump, the direct and charming way he treated us was wonderful, Khan said during a speech at the US Institute of Peace, a prestigious US think tank.

In a way, the American visit also gave Prime Minister Khan another moment, as I told you just now. For years, Khan has spoken out against the use of military force in the Afghan conflict. He has been one of the most vocal critics of the United States' use of drone attacks in Pakistan's tribal regions.

In his first trip to Washington, D.C., since taking office as prime minister, Khan said he was pleased to have been one of the first to suggest that the Afghan conflict was intractable and had no military solution, only political. When I arrived here in 2009, I told everyone, including Democratic and Republican leaders, that there was no military solution in Afghanistan. This time, everyone understands. This is why we will have good relations with the United States; everyone is on the same page, Khan said.

Khan found a willing partner in President Trump. The American president, in his own words, wants to get America out of the Afghan conflict and is keen to withdraw American troops before his election for a second term. The Pakistani side is wary of the way the Americans left the region after the Russian withdrawal in the 1990s and wants to ensure the country does not descend into a new wave of civil war. The geopolitical situation and political constraints have inadvertently brought Pakistan and the United States closer together again. Trump walked back his harsh criticism of Pakistan in 2018 when he cut off military aid. It's time for a fresh start, he said, as Khan nodded.

Islamabad was optimistic about the outcome of the Trump-Khan meeting. But it must have exceeded their wildest expectations, said Arif Rafiq, a New York-based political analyst who writes about Pakistan-U.S. relations. Trump has spoken highly of the Pakistani leader and nation after attacking the country in tweets and other public statements throughout the last year. This turnaround is remarkable given the troubled history of US-Pakistan relations. But it’s also typical of Trump. And that may be what is needed to bring peace to Afghanistan.

Trump is a transactional man looking for a deal, and he might be able to strike a win-win deal with Islamabad. In exchange for a relatively quick and negotiated exit from Afghanistan, Trump is willing to ease pressure on Pakistan and renew the bilateral partnership, Rafiq said.

The US president's unexpected offer to mediate in Kashmir disconcerted Indians, who immediately called Trump a liar.

Symbolically, Trump's explicit offer to mediate between the two countries is a signal of the changing nature of governance and diplomacy in the Trump era. Regardless of India's actual appetite for such intercession, Pakistan will be happy that a US president has made the offer, said Mosharraf Zaidi, a prominent Islamabad-based foreign policy analyst.

At least this opens the door for Delhi to respond by asserting that it does not need a third party and is eager to engage directly with Pakistan on Kashmir. Trump's desire for a dignified US exit from Afghanistan is at the heart of this momentary breakthrough in Pakistan, Zaidi said.

Many observers of US-India relations are unhappy with President Trump's suggestion of mediation regarding Kashmir. They support the Indian government's insistence that Kashmir must remain a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and that top U.S. leaders should not even mention the word Kashmir, said Asfandyar Mir, a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for International Security and Cooperation from Stanford University. President Trump angered them not only by mentioning Kashmir but also offering mediation.

The tumultuous and often tense relationship between Pakistan and the United States appears to have rebounded for the moment, Mir said. There are a lot of problems, but there is a feeling in parts of the US government that Pakistan can help in Afghanistan without being sanctioned. The United States also believes it must continue to work with Pakistan on counterterrorism issues, he said.

But Mir added a caveat. If the Afghan peace process fails, relations will be put under strain again.

Excerpted with permission from Fallout: Power, Intrigue, and Political Upheaval in Pakistan, Salman Masood, Penguin Books.

Excerpted with permission from Fallout: Power, Intrigue, and Political Upheaval in Pakistan, Salman Masood, Penguin Books.

