'I support voters who refuse to vote for Modi…': Subramanian Swamy says PM 'allowed China' to grab land in Ladakh

Former MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday extended his support to nationalist voters “who refuse to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections because Modi allowed China” to seize Indian lands in Ladakh.

Swamy also called out the Prime Minister saying his lie was depriving Ladakhis of sheep pastures.”

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader said, “I support the nationalist voters who refuse to vote for Modi in Varanasi. I support voting for BJP Karyakarta candidates. For what? Because Modi has allowed China to brazenly seize 4,064 sq km of Ladakh since April 2020 and lied koi aaya nahin “depriving Ladakhis of sheep grazing”.

However, this is not the first time that the BJP leader has cornered Modi and raised the Ladakh issue.

In March this year, Swamy accused Modi of “micromanaging” the country. He pointed to the IS-claimed attack in Moscow as an example of why “micromanagement backfires.”

What happened in Ladakh?

The Indian and Chinese militaries have been in a standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution to the border conflict has yet to be reached, although both sides have disengaged from a number of sticking points.

Ties between the two countries deteriorated significantly after the bitter clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

India maintains that its relations with China cannot be normal without peace in the border areas.

In an April interview with the American magazine Newsweek, Prime Minister Modi called for “urgently” addressing the border situation with China, to which China said it had “taken note of the remarks” and that “strong and stable ties” served the common interests of both countries. the two nations.

(With contributions from the agency)

Published: May 09, 2024, 7:13 PM IST

