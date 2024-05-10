Politics
Hungary, China sign strategic cooperation agreement during Chinese President Xi's visit
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) Hungary and China signed a number of new agreements Thursday to deepen their economic and cultural cooperation during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the central European country, a trip intended to consolidate the China's economic footprint in the region.
Xi and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn held talks in the capital Budapest as part of the final leg of the Chinese leaders' five-day European tour. Serbia And France. At a press briefing following the negotiations, Orbn praised the continued and uninterrupted friendship between the two countries since the start of his mandate in 2010, and promised that Hungary would continue to welcome new Chinese investments .
I would like to assure the President that Hungary will continue to provide fair conditions for Chinese companies investing in our country and that we will create the opportunity for the most modern Western technologies and the most modern Eastern technologies to meet and build a cooperation in Hungary, Orbn said.
Beijing has invested billions in Hungary and views the European Union member as an important anchor within the 27-member trade bloc. In December, Hungary announced that one of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturers, China's BYD, would open its first European factory for the production of electric vehicles in the south of the country, a breakthrough that could disrupt the competitiveness of the continent's automobile industry.
Hungary is also home to several Chinese electric vehicle battery factories and hopes to become a global hub for lithium-ion battery manufacturing. It undertook a railway project under Xis' Belt and Road Initiative to connect the country to the Chinese-controlled port of Piraeus in Greece. an entry point for Chinese products to Central and Eastern Europe.
On Thursday, Xi said he and Orbn agreed that the Belt and Road Initiative was entirely consistent with Hungary's strategy of opening up to the East and that China supported Hungary in play a greater role within the EU in promoting Sino-European relations.
Hungarian and Chinese officials concluded a strategic partnership agreement and signed 18 other agreements and memorandums of understanding, but no major investments were announced at the press conference.
However, Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt later said in a Facebook video that initial discussions had begun on China's development of a Budapest freight rail bypass and a rail link between the capital and Budapest Ferihegy Airport.
Orbn, a nationalist populist leader who pursued deeper ties with Beijing While distancing himself from his more traditional EU partners, he noted at the press conference that three-quarters of investment in Hungary last year came from China and spoke of Beijing's role in the change of the global balance of power.
If you look at the global economy and trade from 20 years ago, they don't look at all like the ones we live in today, Orbn said. Back then we lived in a single polar world, and now we live in a multipolar world order, and one of the main columns of this new world order is China.
He added that Hungary would seek to expand its economic cooperation with China in the field of nuclear energy. Hungary is currently working with Russia to add a new reactor to its Paks nuclear power plant, which is expected to come online by the end of the decade.
Residents in Budapest faced road closures and increased security during Xi's visit as groups of supporters and critics gathered at various points in the city to protest.
Hundreds of people gathered near Buda Castle in Budapest, waving Chinese and Hungarian flags, hoping to catch a glimpse of Xi's motorcade. Many Chinese nationals wearing red baseball caps and claiming to be Chinese embassy volunteers were present.
A Hungarian lawmaker from the opposition Momentum party told The Associated Press that he and a colleague were approached by a group of the men on Wednesday as they tried to place EU flags on a bridge in Budapest.
In a video obtained by the AP, MP Mrton Tompos said the men, all wearing red baseball caps, confronted him to make sure no flags or symbols referring to Tibet or Taiwan, claimed by China, would not be stuck on the road to Xi. procession.
They told me they were volunteers for the Chinese embassy here, and they said they wanted to make sure there were no Tibetan or Taiwanese flags, because that wouldn't be good, Tompos said. The men did not let his colleague continue until he showed them it was an EU flag, he added.
Other minor conflicts broke out during the day between Tibetan protesters and some Chinese nationals in red caps, who tried to prevent the activists from displaying Tibetan flags by masking them with their own Chinese national flags.
One activist, Tenzin Yangzom, campaign coordinator for the International Tibet Network, criticized the Hungarian government for allowing Chinese police to operate on Hungarian streets.
It's not China, is it? We are in Hungary, it is a free country, you have freedom of expression, she said.
