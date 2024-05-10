The President is requested to immediately ratify the remaining derivative regulations of the TPKS Law





President Joko Widodo. Photo: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat.

Jakarta: The National Commission (Komnas) for Women is pushing for the regulations derived from Law Number 12 of 2022 Concerning Criminal Acts of Sexual Violence (UU TPKS) to be immediately ratified. Five of the seven implementing regulations of the TPKS Law are still awaiting the signature of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “We hope that President Jokowi will immediately ratify the remaining five implementing regulations of the TPKS Law,” said Komnas Perempuan Commissioner Siti Aminah Tardi to Media Indonesia, Friday, May 10, 2024. He said this derivative regulation is important so that law enforcement officials and relevant institutions can immediately develop various working instruments and mechanisms to implement it. UU TPKS. The ratification of these derivative regulations can complete President Jokowi's commitment to the TPKS Law. So far, he said, only two Presidential Regulations (Perpres) related to the TPKS Law Implementation Regulations have been adopted. Presidential Regulation Number 9 of 2024 Concerning the Implementation of Education and Training for the Prevention and Treatment of Criminal Acts of Sexual Violence (Perpres Diklat), as well as Presidential Decree Number 55 of 2024 Concerning Technical Units regional implementation authorities for the protection of women. and Children (Perpres UPTD PPA). Meanwhile, five implementing regulations have not yet been ratified. Fifth, Draft Government Regulations (RPP) for Coordination and Supervision of Sexual Violence Crimes, RPP for TPKS Victim Assistance Funds. Next, the RPP for the Prevention, Treatment, Protection and Recovery of Sexual Violence Offenses (RPP 4PTPKS). Next, the Draft Presidential Decree (RPerpres) for the National TPKS Eradication Policy and the Draft Presidential Decree for Integrated Handling, Protection and Recovery Services at the Center. “Delays in ratification will result in the realization of victims’ rights not taking place optimally,” he said. Komnas Perempuan recorded 4,179 complaints sexual violence from May 2022 to December 2023. Electronic sexual violence (KSBE) was recorded as taking the first place (2,776 cases), followed by physical sexual harassment (623 cases) and rape (297 cases). The TPKS Law has expired two years since its enactment on May 9, 2022. Article 91 of the TPKS Law stipulates that all implementing regulations of this law must be promulgated no later than two years after its promulgation or before May 9 2024. (MI/Ihfa Firdausya)

