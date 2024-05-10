Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's right to life violated in prison: Islamabad High Court





Pakistan, Islamabad: A Pakistani high court found that the state had violated the right to life of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, by confining her to her private residence designated as a sub-jail and by depriving her of interaction with other prisoners, one media outlet reported. report said Friday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the transfer of the former first lady to the high security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where her husband Khan, 71, is incarcerated.

Bushra Bibi, 49, had been detained at Bani Gala, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder's mansion on the outskirts of Islamabad, after being convicted in two cases, while Khan was held at the Adiala prison.

On Thursday, the IHC issued a 15-page written order in which it said the state had not only made the simple prison sentence harsher and heavier, but also violated Bushra Bibi's guaranteed right to life by article 9 of the Constitution, according to The Express. The Tribune newspaper reported.

“The simple fact that the room where the petitioner was [Bushra Bibi was] confined in the sub-prison [was] guarded by a penal unit [did] this does not mean that the petitioner [was] not in isolation, he said.

Affirming that it has the power and responsibility to intervene and protect the prisoner against, among other things, harsher constraints and harsher severities than those provided for in the sentence, the court noted that the 14-year sentence of imprisonment pronounced against Bushra Bibi had already been suspended.

He also noted that the seven-year sentence he received in another case constituted simple imprisonment.

“By keeping her in solitary confinement in the sub-prison and depriving her of interaction with other prisoners, the State not only made the simple prison sentence harsher and heavier, but also transgressed the right to the life of the petitioners guaranteed by Article 9 of the Constitution, it said.

The court noted that the whole of Bani Gala had been declared a sub-jail, which meant that the property could not be freely accessible to either the children or family members of Bushra Bibi or her husband, unless expressly authorized by the superintendent or court.

In other words, the impugned notification dated 31.01.2024 [of Islamabad commissioner] had the effect of requisitioning the said property in its entirety. It is true that these assets are for the use of government officials who have been designated [its] responsibility for internal and external security, he indicates.

There is nothing on record to show that the consent of the owner was obtained before the issuance of the notice, he added.

In this way, the State deprived the owner of Khan House of his fundamental right enshrined in Article 24 of the Constitution and [remained] obliged to adequately compensate him for such deprivation, he said.

In its order on Wednesday, the court announced the notice to declare Bani Gala, a sub-jail, null and void.

Bushra Bibi was arrested on January 31 this year after an accountability court in Islamabad sentenced her and Khan to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case.

While their sentences in the Toshakhana corruption case were suspended by the IHC, Bushra Bibi remains in custody in the “un-Islamic” marriage case, while Khan also remains incarcerated in other cases.

Since his removal from power following a motion of no confidence in April 2022, Khan, a cricketer turned politician, has been found guilty in at least four cases, including the cipher affair (secret diplomatic communication).

Published on May 10, 2024, 09:17 IST

