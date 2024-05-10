Lok Sabha Election Prime Minister Modi to address election rallies in Maharashtra Telangana today





Ahead of the fourth phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold election rallies in Maharashtra and Telangana today. He will visit Nandurbar district on May 10 where he will hold a public meeting, demonstrating support to the respective candidates from the saffron camp. During his visit to Maharashtra today, the Prime Minister will campaign for BJP candidate and MP Heena Gavit. As per the schedule, the rally is expected to begin at 11:30 am at the ground near Shree Swami Samarth Seva Kendra on Dondaicha Road in Nandurbar district. The BJP candidate is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the third time from Nandurbar constituency in the Marathawad region. Gavit has been fielded against Gowaal Padavi, who is the son of former state minister KC Padavi. Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting in Mahabubnagar, Telangana at 3:15 p.m., followed by another public meeting in Hyderabad at 5:30 p.m. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will then visit Odisha where he will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar at 8:30 p.m. PM Shri @Narendra Modipublic programs in Maharashtra, Telangana and Odisha on May 10, 2024. Watch live:

https://t.co/ZFyEVldUYK

https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4

https://t.co/lcXkSnNPDn

https://t.co/4XQ2GzqK1N pic.twitter.com/aBzkCaFcXz – BJP (@BJP4India) May 9, 2024 About Nandurbar constituency of Maharashtra In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gavit defeated the grand old party candidate and former state minister KC Padavi. BJP's Gavit won the seat by a margin of around 95,629 votes, defeating Congress' KC Padavi who secured 5,43,507 votes. The BJP candidate polled 6,39,136 votes with a vote share of 50.0 percent. Nandurbar is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. It comprises six Assembly segments including Akkalkuwa, Nandurbar, Sakri, Shahada, Nawapur and Shirpur. Nandurbar constituency is an ST seat, and the major parties here are the BJP and the Congress. In the fourth phase, scheduled to take place on May 13, polling will be conducted in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including Nandurbhar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi and Beed . The results will be announced on June 4. Polling in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will also be held on May 13 in the fourth phase. These include Adilabad (ST), Peddapalli (SC), Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC), Bhuvanagiri, Warangal (SC), Mahbubabad (ST) and Khammam. ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Phase 4 polls: Voting on 93 seats in 10 states, UTs – constituencies, key candidates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-pm-modi-to-address-poll-rallies-in-maharashtra-telangana-today-1686372 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos