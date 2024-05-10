Judge again rejects Team Trump's request for mistrial after Stormy Daniels testimony





UPDATE: Stormy Daniels has lashed out at Donald Trump and his legal team over their complaints about her testimony over two days at the secret trial in New York.

“Real men respond to testimony by taking an oath and testifying in court. Oh, wait. Whatever,” Daniels wrote on X/Twitter.

This was an apparent reference to a request by Trump's lawyer for a modified gag order so the former president could respond to him. The former president's legal team also requested a mistrial, arguing that Daniels was allowed to go too far in her description of a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Judge Juan Merchan rejected both requests .

As Daniels suggested, Trump could also take the oath, take the stand in the case and respond to his allegations in the defense portion of the trial. We don't know if he will.

Merchan told Trump's lawyers that they had ample opportunity to raise objections during parts of Daniels' testimony, but did not do so. This included when Daniels said Trump did not wear a condom when they had sex. Merchan also said it was Trump lawyer Todd Blanche who opened the door to questions about the sexual relationship when he told the jury in his opening statement that Daniels' claims were false.

PREVIOUSLY: A judge has denied another request from Donald Trump for a mistrial in the former president's secret trial.

Judge Juan Merchan also rejected a request from Trump's lawyer to modify the silence order imposed on the former president. Attorney Todd Blanche argued that Trump should be able to respond to Stormy Daniels' testimony, saying she changed her version of what happened in 2006 when she claimed they had a sexual relationship.

Trump's legal team had requested a mistrial, saying Daniels' testimony exceeded the bounds of what the jury would be allowed to hear. But Merchan again told the former president's lawyers that they had ample opportunity to raise objections but did not do so.

After the latest rulings, Trump continued to lambast Merchan, calling him a “corrupt judge.”

Merchan also criticized Blanche for denying, in her opening statement, that the 2006 sexual encounter Daniels claimed ever took place. That refusal, Merchan said, opened the door to allowing jurors to hear Daniels' detailed version of her night with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel.

Those details “add a sense of credibility if the jury chooses to believe her,” Merchan said.

Merchan added: “You have not attacked any element of the offense,” meaning the falsified business documents contained in the indictment. Because Blanche only denied sex, Merchan said, “It puts your client's world against Ms. Daniels' word.” »

Regarding some of those details, including Trump not using a condom, Merchan said Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, should have objected, but did not.

“Why the hell she didn’t object to the condom mention, I don’t understand,” Merchan said.

PREVIOUS: A lawyer for Donald Trump continued this morning to press details changing over the years in Stormy Daniels' accounts of a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 – and received plenty of pushback from the adult entertainer turned high-profile witness in Trump's silence. trial.

During a rapid firefight that lasted nearly three hours, Susan Necheles also said Daniels — after raising $130,000 for a nondisclosure agreement — eagerly sold his memoir, peddled merchandise, had appeared on a reality TV show, sat in on a documentary film, presented herself as a spiritual medium, and toured as an adult dancer using her “supposed” sexual encounter with Trump as a hook.

Necheles estimated that Daniels made $1 million or more from various ventures after becoming known for an adulterous sexual relationship with Trump, and she said Daniels once told a Slate writer “either you wanted money, or you were going to hurt him politically.”

Daniels countered that she was just doing her job and paying the “extraordinary” legal bills she racked up while tangling with Trump. She testified that she “hated” the marketing of a US strip club tour, billed as “Make America Horny Again” – a play on Trump's slogan “Make America Great Again” – although she published the promotional posters on her Instagram.

Necheles pressed on discrepancies between past accounts and her Tuesday testimony, including whether Trump personally invited her to dinner in his Lake Tahoe hotel suite in the summer of 2006, whether they actually broke bread in the hotel suite and so Daniels felt too helpless to refuse to sleep with Trump that night.

Necheles said Daniels had starred in or directed hundreds of pornographic films, but testified Tuesday that she felt “dizzy” at the sight of Trump waiting for her in bed in his boxers and a T-shirt.

Daniels responded that his reaction was to come out of the bathroom and unexpectedly find a man twice his age half undressed.

Necheles also questioned Daniels' testimony about “a power imbalance” between her and Trump in the moments before the sexual encounter. “You wrote about making him your female dog in your book,” Necheles said, referencing a passage from Daniels' 2018 memoir, Full Disclosure, in which she described standing up to Trump during a lengthy conversation that preceded the sexual encounter.

“Ma'am,” Necheles continued, “You claim 'I made him my female dog' but 'I can't say no to having sex with him?'”

A Manhattan grand jury indicted the former US president on March 30, 2023, accusing Trump of conspiring to influence the 2016 election by falsifying business records to conceal the reimbursement to lawyer Michael Cohen of the $130,000 he Cohen had paid Daniels for his silence. Necheles posted a tweet from that day, in which Daniels wrote about drinking champagne and directed other tweeters to his shopping site.

“And you were the one paying for your merchandise, weren’t you?” » asked Necheles.

“It’s me doing my job,” Daniels responded.

Later, under the new leadership of Assistant Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, Daniels said she never testified before the grand jury.

“So you had nothing to do with the charges in this case?” asked Hoffinger, a question that drew a quick objection from Necheles – overruled by Judge Juan Merchan.

“I didn’t,” Daniels replied.

When asked by Hoffinger if the whole Trump experience was “net positive or net negative in your life,” Daniels paused and replied, “Negative.” Earlier, she said she had to hire security guards, take extra precautions for her daughter, move twice and pay attorney fees related to her attempt to break the nondisclosure agreement.

Hoffinger also sought to clarify the testimony about Daniels' tweets, noting that she sometimes responded to hostile commenters. When Daniels posted that she would “dance in the street” when Trump was “selected” for prison, it was a response to a tweeter calling her “a disgusting degenerate prostitute” who “accepts money to frame a innocent man,” meaning Trump, who Tweeter says will be “selected by a landslide in 2024.”

Hoffinger also said that as part of Daniels' failed lawsuit to get out of the nondisclosure agreement, Trump's lawyer, in June 2018 court papers, confirmed that Trump had reimbursed Cohen.

Daniels left the stand after two days of testimony. She was followed by Rebecca Manochio, an accounting employee at the Trump Organization, who traced records showing that Trump's 2017 checks — which prosecutors say included illegal reimbursements to Cohen — had first been sent by FedEx to Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, at a house. in Washington, DC, before being returned with Trump's signature.

Daniels, in her testimony, said she met Schiller at the 2006 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament, where the sexual encounter occurred, and that it was Schiller who proposed the dinner invitation.

While Necheles accused him of lying to make money, Daniels defended the veracity of his account, saying that “if this story was false, I would have written it to be much better.”

—Ted Johnson contributed to this report.

