Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Telangana's Narayanpet; A new poll is underway in 4 booths of MP Betul





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a public rally in Warangal, Telangana. (ANI) Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are expected to address meetings in Kannauj and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Before the fourth phase of elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Telanganas Narayanpet and Hyderabads LB Stadium to address public meetings on Friday. Prime Minister Modi will also hold a roadshow in Odishas Bhubaneshwar, later today. BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday held a roadshow in Haryanas Panchkula, as part of the party's election campaign. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are expected to address meetings in Kannauj and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also expected to address the people of Telanganas Kamareddy and Tandur on May 10. Besides, the re-poll is properly underway in four booths of Betul headquarters in Madhya Pradesh and in two booths of Bihars Khagaria headquarters. LATEST UPDATES ON LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024 LIVE Lashing out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah were worried after the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections and they had started abusing the Congress party.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee filed his nomination papers from Diamond Harbor Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. The TMC second-in-command is seeking a third consecutive term from the West Bengals South 24 Parganas district seat.

During the Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, “The party supported me. The party gave the election list to my son for me. If the party had given the ticket to someone else, it could have been said that the party had not supported me.

BJP President JP Nadda organized a roadshow to Haryana Panchkula. Union Minister and BJP candidate for Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal held a roadshow in the constituency. Sharad Pawar can see that they are going to lose in Baramati. After this, there will not be much left of their party as only 2-4 people will be left, Goyal said on NCP-SCP.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtras Nandurbar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: Ye maha aghadi, aarakshan ke maha bakshan ka maha abhiyaan chala rahi hai, while to protect the reservation of SC, ST and OBC, Modi aarakshan ke maha raksan ka maha yagya kar raha hey. I have been challenging the Congress for the last 17 days, I had requested them in writing that they will not cut SC, ST and OBC reservations into pieces and give a piece to Muslims, but they are not responding. Congress's silence on my challenge shows it has a hidden agenda.

Speaking on the political developments in Haryana, AAP candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat Sushil Gupta said: The entire state knows that the government has lost the majority. The governor should immediately convene the House or else he should dismiss the state government. The Election Commission should hold elections.

BJP candidate from Jharkhands Doumka Lok Sabha seat Sita Soren has filed her nomination. A polling station was set up for the first time in the remote hamlet of Burudmal in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. This polling station is located 35 km from Bhor town in Velhe Taluka district of Maharashtras Pune. VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A polling station has been set up for the first time in the remote hamlet of Burudmal under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. This polling station is located 35 km from Bhor town in Velhe Taluka district of Maharashtras Pune. pic.twitter.com/LFNOBEuE9p Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2024 At Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh's joint public rally in Kannauj on Friday, UP minister and BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected the Congress and the party Samajwadi. They never formed the state government on the basis of their popularity. Nobody even notices their roadshow. The BJP will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Tandon, BJP candidate for Chandigarh seat organized a roadshow in the constituency on Friday. Re-polling is currently underway on Friday at two polling stations in Bihars Khagaria Lok Sabha seat amid tight security measures. Voting began at 7 am at Booths 182 and 183, falling under Beldaur assembly segment of Khagaria parliamentary constituency, and will continue till 6 pm. Re-polling was ordered in these polling booths as voting was disrupted due to vandalism of EVMs on May 7 during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh Betul Naib Tehsildar Rajesh Kumar Dubey said: As per the instructions of the ECI, we are applying ink on the middle finger. We motivated the people of the village and informed those living outside that they should come and vote.

A fresh survey of four booths in Madhya Pradesh's Betul is underway. Reinforced security is in place. Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh has filed his nomination.

To create a festival-like environment on polling day, Srinagar district election authorities have prepared 32 thematic polling booths color-coordinated according to their message. Pink, red and blue colored polling booths were prepared according to their theme, namely women voters, disabled voters and young voters. Eight voting booths were also installed to support the theme of environmental sustainability.

Congress leader and party Lok Sabha candidate from Wayanad and Raebareli seat Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy traveled in an RTC bus after the Jana Jathara Sabha.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered re-polls in four polling stations in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha seat on May 10 after electronic voting machines were damaged when a bus carrying them and the electoral staff after the vote caught fire. Check out voting highlights from Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Karnataka and Gujarat on our website. Get the latest updates, poll trends, results dates and more. Aditi Ray Chowdhury Aditi Ray Chowdhury works in the breaking news desk of News18.com as a news intern. She completed her degree in mass communication and journalism. …Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/elections/lok-sabha-election-2024-live-updates-pm-modi-rahul-gandhi-latest-news-10-may-8884717.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos