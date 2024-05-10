Trump's secret trial resumes after graphic testimony from Stormy Daniels | Donald Trump trial





The secret trial against Donald Trump resumes Friday at the end of a dramatic week that saw nearly two days of testimony from adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

The relationship between Trump and Daniels is at the heart of the affair's origins, as Michael Cohen, Trump's then-lawyer and personal fixer, paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged sexual relationship during the 2016 election campaign.

Daniel's testimony described their relationship in graphic detail and over lengthy periods of trial, although the alleged criminal behavior at the heart of the charges was due to the way the payments were accounted for, with prosecutors claiming he s It was an election expense.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with the payments and has pleaded not guilty.

After weeks of trial, Trump's standing in the 2024 election race does not appear to have been affected much by his almost daily presence in a Manhattan courtroom or by the salacious details that have emerged.

Trump remains the almost certain choice for Republican presidential nominee to take on Joe Biden in the race for the White House. He continued to perform well in the polls, often having a slight lead over Biden in comparative surveys and performing well in crucial swing states.

The silence case is the first of four criminal cases brought before a jury against Trump. The other three have experienced serious delays, which could possibly prevent them from starting before the November presidential election.

They involve Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia, his retention of sensitive documents at his Florida resort and his conduct during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In two of those cases, in Georgia and Florida, other legal developments this week pushed back likely start dates even further in what many experts see as victories for Trump's legal team and its strategy of delay the trials until the fight for the Oval Office is over.

