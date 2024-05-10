No end in sight for army-Imran Khan standoff – News 24





After December 16, 1971, no date is more traumatic for the Pakistan Army than May 9, 2023. The day before, the pride of the men in khaki was humiliated on the parade ground of Dhaka when Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi surrendered to Lieutenant General Jagjit. Singh Arora. On this last point, supporters of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan revolted against the army in the streets and cantonments of the country. In doing so, they destroyed monuments dedicated to the army's revered martyrs, looted the Lahore corps commander's house, which is named after the country's founder, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, and also attacked other military installations. By showing such disrespect, the rioters outraged the army's self-image as the ultimate protector of the people, the country and its founding principles. No wonder some army generals cried out in anguish that what the external enemy (obviously meaning India) had not been able to accomplish had been done by the country's internal enemies.

The events of May 9 pitted army chief General Asim Munir squarely against Imran Khan. The fact that their relationships were broken was part of the problem. The other was the inroads Khan had managed to make in the army by invoking the gairat (pride) of certain officers and other ranks by projecting that he stood firm against attempts by foreign countries, particularly the States -United, to intervene in Pakistan. internal affairs. The fact that some members of the armed forces listened attentively to Khan's singing was unacceptable to the majority of the forces. Indeed, the philosophy of the army requires that all officers and men be loyal to the leader of the army and to no one else.

Munir and his supporting generals and officers simply could not afford to ignore Khan's incursions into the army, as this would have damaged the discipline and professionalism of the forces. And they could not allow a political leader, no matter how popular, to create divisions within the force. Therefore, Munir acted decisively against many members of his own ranks, including the corps commander, Lahore. He had them court-martialled and discharged. He opened a second front against Khan through other political forces (the term “other political forces” was deliberately used to refer to the Pakistan Army as both a professional and political force) and individuals sharing the same ideas in other institutions, including the judiciary, to ensure that Khan remained incarcerated and the PTI was weakened. The aim was to have him defeated in the National Assembly elections and to wipe out Imran Khan's challenge.

Munir achieved these goals, but not fully. As Pakistan celebrated the May 9 anniversary, it became clear that the army and its political fellow travelers failed to completely eliminate Imran Khan's challenge. The events of recent days and Munir's long statement of May 9 demonstrate this.

On May 7, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif, addressed a press conference lasting over two hours. He has vehemently and repeatedly condemned those responsible for the chaos of May 9 last year. This was a clear reference to Imran Khan and the PTI, although Sharif carefully avoided naming them. During his rants, he slipped in the message that a dialogue with the PTI was only possible if it publicly apologized to the nation for its actions and pledged to abandon its anarchic approaches and adopted positions constructive policies. It is no surprise that Pakistani media highlighted Sharif's message for Khan and the PTI.

Imran Khan's response to this message was clear and direct. When asked by reporters as he left a court hearing on May 8 if he was prepared to apologize for the events of May 9, Khan responded in the negative. According to media reports, Khan emphasized that he only became aware of the events of May 9, 2023 when he attended the trial in the Supreme Court of Pakistan that day. He also stressed that he had already condemned the violent incidents. PTI's Omar Ayub Khan, who is the current leader of the opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly, went further to characterize the events of May 9 as a conspiracy against Khan.

On the evening of May 8, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said that May 9, 2023 will always be remembered as a dark day in the history of Pakistan. Media reports said he stressed that the events of that day had tarnished Pakistan and only served the interests of the country's enemies. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a special cabinet meeting on May 9 morning that the aim of the events of May 9, 2023 was to end democracy in Pakistan, bury the constitution and establish a dictatorship individual. While these reactions from the current political leadership were significant, the most notable statement came from Army Chief Asim Munir.

During a visit to the Lahore garrison on May 9, Munir said attempts were being made through digital platforms to create divisions between the army and the people. He called the May 9, 2023 riots criminally orchestrated violence and the conspirators were now trying to distort the narrative. However, he added, there can be no compromise or agreement with the planners and architects of this dark chapter in our history. He then added that real leaders who now present themselves as victims will be held accountable for their actions, especially when there is compelling evidence of their involvement and complicity in organized violence and sabotage.

Significantly, Munir, who inaugurated a Jinnah Library at the Lahore Garrison, invoked the memory of the country's founder. He said the constructive forces revived the memory of Quaid by building this public library on the ashes and rubble created by the destructive forces. This was a clear reference to the ransacking of Jinnah House, the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore, on May 9 last year.

Imran Khan's challenge continued. He met Omar Ayub Khan and former president Arif Alvi, among other PTI leaders, at Adiala jail on May 9. Coming out of the jail after meeting him, these PTI leaders addressed a press conference. They said Khan had asked for complaints to be filed in court over the production of CCTV footage of the May events. Omar Ayub Khan reported that Imran Khan reiterated that the May 9 developments were part of London's plan to oust his government. In the past, Imran Khan has claimed that elements of the judiciary agreed to the plan. PTI leaders also recalled their party's narrative that the popular mandate it received in the February 8 elections was stolen from them and that Imran Khan remained Pakistan's most popular leader. For now, it is clear that his popularity is significant, particularly in the provinces of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The most significant element of the press conference which reinforced the fact that the current situation in Pakistan is above all a real fight between Imran Khan and Munir was when Omar Ayub Khan said that the PTI chief had said that March 9 was considered a conspiracy, as it was. that of March 11, 1971. On that day, according to Imran Khan, President General Yahya Khan had met Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and fixed a date for convening the National Assembly session. However, after Yahya Khan returned to Rawalpindi, the military operation was launched in East Pakistan. This had resulted in the breakup of Pakistan on December 16, 1971. This was the real black day for Pakistan. Omar Ayub Khan reported that Imran Khan emphasized that Yahya Khan's decisions and actions were his alone. They were not from the institution, nor from that of the army, nor from the armed forces. Likewise, responsibility for the London Plan lay with a single individual and not with the institution or the armed forces. The PTI signal is directed at former army chief General Qamar Bajwa, but its main beneficiary is current chief Asim Munir.

Clearly, Imran Khan is trying to create distance between Munir and his officers and men. This will be completely unacceptable to Munir and his generals who support him. They will interpret Imran Khan's remarks as an attempt to incite a revolt within the army. The government will likely follow this interpretation.

It remains to be seen how Munir will react to Khan's inflammatory words. There is a good chance that he will ensure further crackdown on the PTI and involve Khan in new affairs. Munir's real problem, however, is how to credibly and decisively dent Khan's popularity. He will try to do so, but even if he can't, he simply cannot allow Khan to continue trying to create fissures in the military. Therefore, Munir may be forced to think of creative and forceful ways of dealing with Khan.

There is no end in sight to Pakistan's fundamental problems.

The writer is a former Indian diplomat who served as India's ambassador to Afghanistan and Myanmar, as well as secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost.

