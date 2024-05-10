Jokowi must be honest, even if his beloved son-in-law arrives





JAKARTA, KOMPAS TV – DPP PDI Perjuangan or PDI-P called on President Joko Widodo or Jokowi not to do so Sunday – Sunday in the simultaneous regional elections of 2024. This follows President Jokowi's son-in-law Bobby Nasution's plan to run in the North Sumatra (North Sumatra) regional elections. “So what are you doing? Maybe not? “Yes, the president can go anywhere to serve his people, but the president must also be fair and honest. If he is competing, even if it is his son-in-law, his favorite son-in-law for example, let him compete honestly and fairly,” said the president of the PDI-P DPP, Djarot Saiful Hidayat, in Greet Indonesia Morning KompasTVThursday (9/5/2024). Also read: The Edy Rahmayadi VS Bobby Nasution competition before the North Sumatra regional elections intensifies! According to him, as head of state, he should show a good model to society in order to create a good democratic climate in Indonesia. “And I think we have to respect good democratic processes. The experience of the last elections, last February, was the worst experience, because it was the most brutal and worst democracy, many observers have said and there was a lot of fraud,” he said. said. He evaluated the indications Sunday – Sunday President Jokowi's efforts to win over Bobby are visible as he has recently visited North Sumatra frequently. “Indications are starting to become visible, for example, try to count how many times Pak Jokowi visited North Sumatra, around North Sumatra,” he said. Djarot called for the alleged fraud that occurred during the 2024 elections not to happen again. For example, this is reflected in the decision on ethical violations of the Honorary Court of the Constitutional Court (MKMK), then in the ethical violations of the KPU leadership until the decision dissenting opinion in MK. Also read: Prabowo appointed executives for the DKI Jakarta regional elections, Sufmi Dasco: there are 2 options “This is the history of politics in Indonesia, the elected presidential elections have repeatedly committed violations, ethical violations in the Constitutional Court, ethical violations in the KPU, then there were dissenting opinion at the time of the Constitutional Court's decision regarding the challenges to the election results, this is the first time.” “Therefore, everyone is watching, don't let this happen again in the regional elections, anywhere, not just in North Sumatra.” said Djarot. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHKo8TlC5HI

