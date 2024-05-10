Dominic Cummings won't fix Britain

When it becomes clear that a government may be reaching the end of its natural life, two very different reactions can occur.

The first, the most sensible and the most constructive, and therefore the rarest, is to take a measured look at the likely prospects for leadership after defeat, to analyze the political and economic landscape and to begin the long and tortuous journey towards credibility. , revitalization and relevance. The second is to add a Molotov cocktail to the mix and try to start from scratch.

The latter approach is still favored by the impatient, the radical, and the non-conformist.

Speaking of these qualities, Dominic Cummings has made headlines with his plan to dance on the grave of his old party, making vague suggestions about a new party (yes, another one) which he hopes will replace the conservatives being completely different. to the Rishi Sunaks Party and the Labor Party, and which would be ruthlessly focused on the voters.

It is a peculiarity of the British political system that the knee-jerk reaction of some populist intellectuals and politicians (or, in the case of Cummings, former Downing Street apparatchiks) is to throw the baby out with the bathwater rather than contribute to the careful reconstruction of public opinion of a party. call. This last course is boring and takes a lot of time; Quick, instant solutions are naturally more appealing, even if the term solution in this case broadens the definition of the word.

Cummings himself admits that his new Start-Up Party would struggle to break through, given the existing first-past-the-post electoral system. And it's unclear exactly how he hopes to appeal to voters disillusioned and dissatisfied with the current offerings from the two major parties. Nonetheless, his analysis of the current challenges facing Labor and the Conservatives is worth listening to. The man who orchestrated Vote Leaves' extraordinary and unexpected victory in the 2016 EU referendum can claim to understand the minds of floating voters better than many of his contemporaries, after all.

Conservatives now obviously represent nothing more than a continuation of the shitshow; Higher taxes, more violent crime, more debt, anti-entrepreneurs, failing public services, out-of-control immigration, he told the Telegraph.

As for Labour, in government, this will not change the final trajectory much. It will be the continuity of the Treasury, the continuity of David Cameron, George Osborne, Sunak, so everything will continue to fail and everyone will be even more miserable by 2026 than today.

Labor leader Keir Starmer can't communicate, has no idea how different he wants to be, he just wants to be in charge of broken old institutions and then do what the civil service tells him to do all day.

Many people will be willing to wish Cummings well in any new venture, and will agree with his typically pessimistic frustration with the way things are done in this country. Despite perhaps the Conservatives' previously unchallenged monopoly on center-right support in a political landscape where support for the left is fractured by competing parties, there is no shortage of emerging rivals hoping to secure for the right what the SDP did for the left in the 1980s. The Reform party, formerly known as Ukip, is already causing plenty of headaches for Tory strategists in the run-up to the general election. In 1997, James Goldsmith's Referendum Party did small but significant damage to John Major's prospects, but never won a single seat in Parliament. UKIP itself, before its fox was felled by the EU referendum, never managed to gain a parliamentary seat apart from some spectacular successes in by-elections.

As Cummings admits, electoral progress is out of reach for any new right-wing party (even assuming it accepts such an old-fashioned and conventional political label). But it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that this is not even his ambition. Having unsuccessfully attempted to reform the political system while Boris Johnson's most powerful and influential member of Downing Street, he undoubtedly recognizes that bringing down the system from the outside would be a far less achievable task .

He has the ability to identify with some precision the ills of the current establishment. But as he has already discovered, the cure is more elusive than the diagnosis. And if his ambition is limited, for now, to contributing to the feeling that Rishi Sunak's government is running out of steam, then he can consider his latest intervention a success.