Imran Khan delegates key role to Arif Alvi amid political tensions





Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has delegated an important task to former President Dr Arif Alvi, who was actively working to bridge the gap between the establishment and the erstwhile party in power, as the party secretary revealed. General Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday.

The development came a day after the PTI founding president refused the military's demand for an apology over the May 9 events, distancing his party from the violent protests that erupted across the country last year. last after his arrest.

Read more: All they have to do is murder me: Imran Khan writes for Telegraph

Speaking at a press briefing alongside Alvi outside Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, Ayub said, “The PTI founder has entrusted an important responsibility to Arif Alvi. [during their initial meeting following Khan’s departure from the presidency].”

Alvi, in response, said, “The PTI founder is ready to make further sacrifices for the country. »

Although the details of the “important responsibility” were not disclosed, Alvi mentioned, “I received directives from the PTI founder.”

Read more: Business leader urges PM Shehbaz to partner with Imran Khan

Regarding the police crackdown on PTI leaders following the May 9 unrest, Alvi remarked: “Even though some people within the PTI may have been involved [in the violence of May 9]the whole party suffered.

The May 9 violence erupted across the country following the arrest last year of deposed Prime Minister Khan in a $190 million settlement. Many PTI members have been arrested for alleged involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

Alvi also claimed that their mandate was usurped during the February 8 general elections, saying they had evidence to support this.

Responding to questions regarding the ISPR press conference, Alvi said, “I also emphasized yesterday that it is the wrongdoers who should ask for forgiveness, not the oppressed. »

He further stressed the need for an impartial investigation into the May 9 incidents and reiterated the call for dialogue to resolve the political crisis, emphasizing the important mandate of the PTI.

Dr Alvi has long been trying to bridge the gap between the establishment and the PTI, offering mediation efforts and advocating for cooperation on discord for the sake of Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/imran-khan-delegates-key-role-to-arif-alvi-amid-political-tensions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos