A year after violent protests rocked Pakistan, the army and Imran's PTI are still at loggerheads





Thursday, May 9, will be a year since supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party expressed their anger against the country's powerful military power by engaging in violence, riots and attacks on the army. facilities and a “call to resistance” – a narrative Khan has successfully injected into his supporters since his ouster from power in April 2022.

Today, the PTI and the military establishment are marking May 9 as a “black day” by labeling each other as victims and aggressors.

The current ruling federal government – ​​along with its political coalition partners who control the provincial structures of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab – condemn the PTI and Imran Khan for brainwashing their supporters who carried out targeted violent attacks against sensitive military installations across the country last year. .

The military establishment also remains active on the issue.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) and the Service Chiefs, strongly condemn the criminal acts committed on May 9, 2023. On this one of the darkest days of our national history, politically motivated and brainwashed. miscreants in an act of rebellion, deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalized sacred symbols of the state and sites belonging to national heritage,” read a statement issued by the 'Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military establishment says it showed “utmost restraint” during the orchestrated violence, stressing that the malicious attempt to spark a confrontation between protesters and the armed forces was thwarted.

The ISPR has made it clear that those responsible for the riots and attacks will not be spared.

“It is precisely for this reason that there can be no compromise with the planners, facilitators and executors of the May 9 tragedy, nor are they allowed to deceive the law of the land. Bringing the real culprits to justice is essential to ensure that in future, no one dares to desecrate the memory of our heroes and the symbols of our unity through such unjustified conduct,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The rigid stance of the PTI and the military establishment against each other is quite visible even after a year as both sides are unwilling to give ground.

“The PTI must recognize that it has acted extremely irresponsibly in leading its supporters into such an unacceptable reaction. Thousands of people were targets of state reprisals, and the events of the day accelerated the expansion of unelected forces and their influence in the legislative and administrative apparatus of the state,” said the senior political analyst Javed Siddique.

“On the other hand, the state is not innocent either. Rather than acting with restraint, he reacted with extreme measures that remind us of past dictatorships,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/world/one-year-after-violent-protests-shook-pakistan-military-and-imrans-pti-still-at-loggerheads-1503298970.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos