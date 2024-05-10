Trump fixer Michael Cohen to testify in secret trial Monday





Madeleine Westerhout, Trump's executive assistant early in his presidency, is back at the helm.

She testified that Trump was “proud” of a photo he took the first time he boarded Air Force One. Westerhout added that Trump sent the photo to Allen Weisselberg and had a habit of sending newspaper clippings to people.

ShareIt's a shameful trial, Trump says outside courtroom

Trump spoke to cameras in the hallway outside the courtroom, saying the case was “highly unconstitutional” and was being overseen by a “conflicted judge.”

“This is a disgraceful trial,” said Trump, who read articles from legal scholars whose comments about the trial he liked and approved of.

“This trial was so horrible,” he said, adding that it was a “huge abuse of the New York justice system.”

“Now I’m going to sit in this freezing courtroom” for eight or nine hours, he said.

ShareTrial kicks off with another bench meeting

The judge is seated but before the jury is present, the prosecution has requested a meeting of the bench.

Madeleine Westerhout, who was Trump's executive assistant in the White House, is expected to return to the helm.

Share The 14th day of the trial brought more testimony from Stormy Daniels, new witnesses and Trump's office habits.

Trump's lawyers yesterday sought to puncture Stormy Daniels' credibility and motivations, portraying the adult film actor as someone whose account of their alleged sexual encounter was riddled with inconsistencies and driven by lust. to harm him.

Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, asked Daniels on the stand in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York, whether he had made a lot of money from his history over the years of making drug deals. worth a million dollars or more. She also criticized Daniels over the different ways she described the encounter in magazines and prime-time interviews, as well as in the courtroom.

Daniels fired back, saying that while she made a living denouncing Trump, I wasn't selling out to anyone.

Daniel's story is a key part of the hush money case against Trump. The attempt to silence her in the final days of the 2016 presidential race came as Trump's campaign feared it could not withstand further damage after a recording of him speaking about inappropriate seizures of women threatened to derail his candidacy.

Read the full story here.

ShareSpotted at the courthouse: Andrew Giuliani

Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House aide who later ran for governor of New York, walked past the press line to enter the courthouse this morning.

Giuliani recorded the trial on video, sharing live comments on social media and in radio interviews and at Steve Bannon's War Room.

He is also the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who previously served as Trump's lawyer and was indicted alongside the president in a separate criminal case on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

ShareTrump goes to court

The former president left Trump Tower and headed downtown to the courthouse for the 15th day of his secret trial.

ShareKey witness Michael Cohen to testify Monday

Michael Cohen will begin his testimony Monday in Trump's secret trial, NBC News has learned through multiple sources. He is expected to be on the stand for several days.

Cohen is at the center of the case as the man who paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to silence her about her alleged affair with Trump near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.

ShareStormy Daniels payment puts focus on Trump and check writing as trial testimony resumes

+3

Trump's criminal trial will resume today in New York with testimony from his former White House executive aide, a far friendlier witness than yesterday's star attraction, adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Madeleine Westerhout began her testimony in Manhattan Criminal Court yesterday afternoon, after Daniels spent the morning sparring with Trump lawyer Susan Necheles during cross-examination over her assertion that she allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the allegation during the 2016 presidential election. Trump later reimbursed Cohen for the payments that prosecutors charged was covered up by falsified business records. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied Daniels' allegations.

Daniels became emotional at one point when Necheles asked her about various nasty posts about her on social media accounts, including one from someone who called her an aging prostitute.

Necheles also began his cross-examination of Westerhout yesterday, but with a much gentler touch.

Read the full story here.

Share

Trump's lawyers continued their cross-examination of Stormy Daniels in the secret trial in New York. NBC News Yasmin Vossoughian reports how the defense questions Daniels about his motivations for accepting the hush money and potential inconsistencies in his story.

ShareWhat to expect today

Former White House executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout is expected to return to the stand when testimony resumes today. The hearing is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m.

Westerhout testified yesterday about Trump's organizational habits and her attentiveness when giving him checks to sign. She spoke enthusiastically about her former boss.

Separately, an employee of the Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to testify about Trump's social media posts.

ShareHere's What You Missed in Court Yesterday

Stormy Daniels was on the stand yesterday for her second day of testimony, during which Trump's lawyers sought to question her credibility and motivation.

Separately, a former Trump White House executive aide and a former Trump Organization employee spoke. Madeleine Westerhout, the former aide, testified about Trump's organizational habits. Trump Organization employee Rebecca Manochio testified about her involvement in processing the checks.

Another witness, HarperCollins executive Tracey Menzies, testified to the accuracy of sections of a Trump book published by her company.

Show more

After the jury was dismissed for the day, Judge Juan Merchan denied two motions filed by Trump's team: one seeking to loosen Trump's silence order and another seeking a mistrial.

