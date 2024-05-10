Indonesia makes bold move for dual citizenship





Earlier this week, the Indonesian government announced it was considering the introduction of dual nationality to attract a skilled workforce and support the country's ambitious goal of becoming a developed country by 2045. This proposed policy change is not just administrative; it is a strategic move intended to boost economic innovation, positioning Indonesia as a magnet for global talent. Véronique Cotdemey, CEO of Investing in citizenship a Dubai-based company specializing in citizenship and residency by investment for high net worth individuals around the world welcomed the initiative: The introduction of dual nationality represents a transformative change for Indonesia. This not only makes the country more attractive to international talent, but also allows Indonesians abroad to maintain connections and contribute to their home countries without sacrificing their global mobility.” she said. For years, Indonesia, the economic powerhouse of Southeast Asia, has been grappling with a major brain drain fueled by its restrictive citizenship laws. Passed in 2006, the current law does not allow dual citizenship for Indonesian nationals, forcing many qualified professionals and academics to renounce their Indonesian citizenship for better opportunities abroad. According to the Directorate General of Immigration, almost 4,000 Indonesians acquired Singaporean citizenship between 2019 and 2022 alone, reflecting a broader trend of migration to more developed economies. This loss of talent is particularly significant given Indonesia's status as an emerging market with significant growth potential. The World Bank highlights that Indonesia's GDP growth could accelerate if Indonesia can effectively retain and attract global talent. By allowing dual citizenship, Indonesia could tap into its vast diaspora, which includes professionals in high-demand sectors such as technology, engineering and finance, who can contribute to the country's economic development and technological progress. The debate around dual citizenship in Indonesia gained particular attention in 2016 after President Joko Widodo removed Arcandra Tahar as Minister of Energy and Mines due to her dual Indonesian and American citizenship. This incident sparked a national debate about the need to modernize citizenship laws to reflect global realities. Historical precedents from other countries illustrate the benefits of dual citizenship. Countries like India implemented overseas citizenship, which allowed the diaspora to contribute to their home countries through investment, philanthropy and knowledge transfer, without giving up their citizenship adoption. Such policies can significantly strengthen economic ties and foster bilateral relations, a potential boon for Indonesia. “Dual citizenship could be a game changer for Indonesia, allowing the country to leverage global Indonesian networks and expertise,» says Cotdemey. “It provides a framework for a more inclusive national development strategy that recognizes and utilizes the diverse capabilities of its people, both at home and abroad. » The economic ramifications of such a policy go beyond individual benefits. Granting dual citizenship can enhance Indonesia's attractiveness as an investment destination. This could catalyze more foreign direct investment from the Indonesian diaspora, known for its willingness to invest in its home country if legal ties are maintained. “Allowing dual citizenship would not only allow Indonesian expatriates to retain their roots, but also empower them to serve as bridges between Indonesia and the global market,” adds Cotdemiey. Their investments and expertise could play a vital role in creating a resilient and prosperous economic landscape for Indonesia..

