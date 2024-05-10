Student Returns to American Football Team as Coach After Spinal Cord Injury





Archie Wills-Johnson played for the Bristol Barracuda. A student who was forced to stop playing American football after suffering a spinal cord injury on the field has returned to his team as a coach. Archie Wills-Johnson, who studies at the University of Bristol, had a section of cartilage removed from his neck and replaced with titanium following a serious injury in December 2022. He got into American football when he became a biology student in 2021 and was playing a game against Southampton at the time as a linebacker for his team, the Bristol Barracuda. During the match, Mr Wills-Johnson felt a “big electric shock” to his right arm, which turned out to be a herniated disc. The student, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, previously played up to 20 hours of contact sport a week, but recovered from the operation, suffering from chronic pain. He has worked with NHS physiotherapists, as well as Bristol University support services, and has now returned to the Bristol Barracuda as a coach. “I still have symptoms now and doctors are not sure if I will ever fully recover,” Mr Wills-Johnson said. “I’m still not sure of the cause. I felt slight nerve pain in my shoulder before the electric shock sensation, so it was probably wear and tear followed by a sudden blow, but it's hard to pinpoint exactly. His role at the club now involves helping members of the 60-strong team with techniques, as well as video analysis and behind-the-scenes management. Mr Wills-Johnson was elected vice-chairman of Bristol Barracuda and recently won a University of Bristol award for his resilience. Celeste Waller-Carr, head of the Bristol Plus Awards, said: “We have been truly inspired by Archie and his determination to continue to give back to the club he loves. »

