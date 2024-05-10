Turkey cancels trade easing with Israel





Turkey's Commerce Ministry yesterday circulated a directive among exporters of construction materials to Israel that they would be allowed to resume trade for three months, despite Turkey's announced blanket ban on exports to Israel. However, information appearing in the Israeli press and media, and even more so the acerbic announcement by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, led to the cancellation of this relaxation. Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Katz said: “Erdogan reversed course and rolled back many trade restrictions, and the lesson is clear: We must not give in to the threats of a dictator, and we must create alternatives and not be dependent on someone from the Muslim Brotherhood who can stop everything at any time.” Such an official statement forced the Turks to react. “The statements of the Israeli Foreign Minister are absolutely fictitious and have nothing to do with reality. We support the decision we made as a government regarding trade with Israel. This decision remains valid,” said the Turkish Minister of Commerce, Omer Bolat, on social networks. X media platform. Bolat said the decision would remain in effect until “conditions are created to stop Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, achieve a permanent ceasefire and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.” “. It is important to understand that the decision to stop trade between Turkey and Israel stems from purely political considerations and the concern of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) following its poor results in recent local elections. . The two main opposition parties, the left-wing Republican People's Party and the Islamist New Welfare Party, long ago called for a ban on trade with Israel. According to the Turkish Constitution, Erdogan is in his last presidential term, but it is not certain that his successor, whatever his party, will be more favorable to Israel. Turkey's communications directorate, headed by Fahrettin Altun, close to Erdogan, dismissed Katz's statement and reports in Israeli media of an easing of the trade ban as fake news. Both sides are well aware that the Turkish Ministry of Commerce distributed the document in such a way as to leave room for maneuver. The result is that there has been no substantial change on the ground. It could be that if Israel gives Erdogan, Bolat and their people room to maneuver, there will be change. Meanwhile, goods are flowing from Turkey to Israel, although in much lower volumes than before, either via third countries or on ships that turn off their position signaling systems until they are already heading west again from Israel. Turkish exporters would be very happy if trade returned to previous levels, and yesterday's events may not be the end of the story. Published by Globes, Israel business news – en.globes.co.il – on May 10, 2024. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

